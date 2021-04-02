Stay connected with this 2-pack of Meross dual-outlet HomeKit plugs for $22

Meross Direct via Amazon is offering this 2-pack of dual-outlet plugs with HomeKit for just $22.19 when you clip the on-page coupon, and use code GJ8OMYSW at checkout. Free shipping is available to Prime members, or on any orders $25 or over. Usually going for $34, this discount drops the price to its new all-time low. The meross 2-in-1 smart plugs put you in control with its auto-timer features, letting you save money and energy. They are fully HomeKit compatible, with an uncommon dual-outlet design you can control from a tap of your phone, or with your voice via Alexa, Google Home, Siri, and more. Rated 4.4 stars from hundreds of Amazon customers.

If the dual-socket design isn’t all that glimmers for you, then you can save big on this 2-pack of Gosund Smart Plugs at just $12.27 when you clip the on-page coupon. This new deal brings the price to a new all-time low. These plugs are compatible Alexa and Google Home, but you can also control them from directly from the Gosund App or set them on a schedule. You can also take advantage of an extra 10% off the Gosen 4-pack, now just $20.65 at checkout when you clip the on-page coupon. They’ve been rated 4.4/5 from 24,000+ Amazon customers, and round out at the lowest per-unit price we can find.

For more info, take a look at our guide to help you find the best smart plugs around. With plenty of details and a step-by-step look at how to get a jump on your new setup. And for even more energy saving tips, check out our green deals guide.

Meross HomeKit Smart Plugs feature:

Remote Control: Turn electronics on/off from anywhere with internet via the Meross app. You can check the status of connected devices, or set schedules for them. All data are securely transmitted and stored in Amazon AWS servers.

Voice Control: You can control your devices hands free, just give voice commands to turn on/off the connected devices. Compatible with Apple HomeKit, Siri, Amazon Alexa. Able to control your devices via iPhone or Apple Watch

Compact Size: The Alexa plug occupies only one socket, the device allows you to stack two mini smart plugs in the same outlet, which is convenient and practical.

