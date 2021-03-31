FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Vitamix’s FoodCycler home composter turns scraps to fertilizer for $300 shipped (Save $100)

-
Amazon is now offering the Vitamix FoodCycler for $299.95 shipped. Matched at Best Buy. Regularly $400, this is a solid $100 price drop, the lowest we have tracked since it went for $280 during Black Friday, and the best price we can find. Composting is one way we can all have positive effect on the environment, and this handy device makes that even easier. It breaks down food waste by “up to 90%” including most table and refrigerator scraps (even “chicken bones”). It can be placed anywhere where there’s a power outlet and takes between 4- and 8-hours to process your scraps into useable fertilizer. Rated 4+ stars from over 320 Amazon customers. More details below. 

But if you would prefer to do your composting the old fashion way, and purely out of the house, take a look at the small outdoor Miracle-Gro Composter. It sells for $68 on Amazon here it carries solid 4+ star ratings, saving you a small fortune over the high-tech solution above. This one is compact enough to work on “your balcony, porch, patio, or rooftop garden” and let’s you “keep your compost going all year round.”

We have plenty of notable outdoor deals and offers to have your ready for spring/summer. Alongside the ongoing Home Depot patio furniture event at up to $100 offand Amazon’s Spring into Summer sale, we have TP-Link Kasa Alexa and Assistant smart home gear from $14, Anker’s Powerhouse II portable power stations from $300, Plow & Hearth’s Roll-Out Garden Pathway, and even more in our Green Deals hub

More on the Vitamix FoodCycler:

  • Fertilizer from Food Scraps in mere hours
  • 2L Capacity for most table and refrigerator scraps including chicken bones
  • Cuts down volume of food waste by up to 90%
  • Flexible Home Placement & stores anywhere with power
  • Easy to Operate with 4-8 hour processing time

