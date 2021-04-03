FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Knife + multi-tool deals from $3: CRKT EDC 38% off, Gerber Curve $10, more (Save up to 55%)

Amazon is offering the CRKT EDC Folding Pocket Knife for $19.84 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 38% off the typical rate there and comes within $2 of the lowest price we have tracked. On the hunt for a sleek, every day pocket knife? If so, it may prove difficult to overlook this folding solution from CRKT. It boasts a frame-lock design, stainless steel handle, and black EDP coating to improve corrosion resistance. CRKT backs this unit with a lifetime warranty. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Continue reading to find more knives and multi-tools priced from $3.

More knives on sale:

And if you aren’t excited to have something filling your pocket all the time, perhaps Swiss+Tech’s Wallet Multi-Tool would be a better fit. It fell to $7 Prime shipped this week, making now an exceptional time to strike. Other discounts that can make an on-the-go lifestyle easier include Amazon’s Portable Laptop Tripod at $34.50 alongside the new Anker 2-in-1 SD Card Reader with Type-C and USB-A ports.

CRKT EDC Folding Pocket Knife features:

  • Brute Strength: Frame lock utilizes a thick lock bar to secure the blade
  • Ultimate Durability: Stainless steel handle withstands hard use
  • Enhanced Protection: Black coating improves corrosion resistance

