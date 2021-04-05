Streamline your garage with a 2-pack of Amazon Basics Utility Hooks: $11.50 (Save 27%)

Amazon is offering two of its Amazon Basics Heavy-Duty Garage Utility Hooks for $11.65 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 27% off the typical rate there and comes within $0.73 of the lowest price we have tracked. These Amazon-branded utility hooks boast a heavy-duty design that allows each unit to uphold 50 pounds of weight. Once armed with these you’ll be ready to hang tools, ladders, and the list goes on. A gray finish allows these to easily blend in with their surroundings. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

It’s hard to beat the value of Amazon’s hooks. You could save a bit by grabbing four Shepherd Heavy-Duty Steel Garage Storage Hooks for $10 Prime shipped, but the shape of these means you’ll have to use two for each item you want to hang, unlike the deal above. This results in more work and a chance that things won’t be perfectly level. You’ll also want to bear in mind that these are only able to hold 25 pounds of weight instead of 50.

Amazon Basics Garage Utility Hooks features:

Heavy-duty multi-purpose double-hook utility hook (2-pack); ideal for the wall of a garage or shed

Made of industrial-grade steel with a sleek powder-coated Hammertone Grey finish

Double molded silicone hook pads help protect stored items from getting scratched, plus help hold them securely in place

Maximum weight capacity of 50 pounds (22kg); quick, easy assembly

