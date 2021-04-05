Amazon slashes bit sets as low as $7: Bosch 44-piece $15, CRAFTSMAN 24-piece 30% off, more

Amazon is offering the Bosch 44-piece Screwdriving Bit Set (SDMS44) for $14.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s $8+ off the going rate found at retailers like Lowe’s and marks the lowest price we have tracked for well over a year. This Bosch set is comprised of driver and drilling solutions that are said to provide a lifespan that’s 10 times longer than standard impact bits. Each piece features a black oxide coating that lowers friction and heat to extend its lifespan. Everything can be easily organized and carried around a job site using Bosch’s included carrying case. Rated 4.8/5 stars. Continue reading to find more discounted bit sets priced as low as $7.

More bit sets on sale:

Since you’re here, there’s a decent chance you may also want to cash in on some of the other deals we’ve uncovered over the last few days. Standout examples include Home Depot’s up to 30% off RYOBI sale alongside Waste King Garbage Disposal at $39.50. And if you’re in need of a new pocket knife or multi-tool, check out this weekend’s roundup with pricing that kicks off from $9.

Bosch 44-piece Screwdriving Bit Set features:

Featuring the Bosch Impact Tough bit design so the screw driving bits are impact rated and provide 10X longer bit life than standard impact bits

Featuring an Xtended Torsion Zone, these impact tough bits are an impact rated line of screw driving bits, double ended bits, nutsetters, sockets and bit holders that have been enhanced to handle a new generation of higher torque impact drivers

These impact bits feature engineered tips for a tighter fit and less CAM out

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!