Wyze Cam Outdoor sees rare Amazon discount to all-time low of $52 shipped

Amazon currently offers the Wyze Cam Outdoor Security Camera Starter Bundle for $51.98 shipped. Down from the usual $60 going rate direct when factoring in shipping, today’s offer amounts to one of the very first discounts we’ve seen and a rare chance to score this smart home security at less than retail. Wyze Cam Outdoor features a 1080p sensor that’s backed by a weather-resistant design for monitoring everything from package deliveries to other outdoor happenings. Alongside Alexa and Assistant support, you’ll also be able to count on 2-way audio, Night Vision, and up to 6-month battery life on a single charge. Over 4,500 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating and you can dive into our hands-on review for a closer look. Head below for more.

Those who can live without the weather-resistant design or battery-powered features will want to check out the more affordable Wyze Cam v3 at $30 instead. You’ll benefit from much of the same smart capabilities as noted above, just with a focus that’s tailored more towards indoor usage. We found it to be a compelling option in our hands-on review and Amazon shoppers largely agree.

But if one camera simply isn’t going to cut it for your lofty smart home security plans, be sure to check out this morning’s up to 30% on Anker eufy outdoor camera system sale. With prices starting at $315, you’ll find options for Siri, Alexa, and Assistant setups that provide more coverage than either of the Wyze offerings.

Wyze Cam Outdoor features:

Low profile base station; Connect up to 4 cameras to a single base station and view all video streams in the Wyze app; This starter bundle includes one Base Station and one camera. IP65 weather resistant; Bring on the downpours, blizzards, and heatwaves; Wyze Cam Outdoor is built from the ground-up to be a workhorse in even the harshest conditions

