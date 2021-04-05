DiscountMags has a notable Deals of the Week sale live right now with a particularly deep price drop on Bon Appetit magazine. Starting from $4 per year, pricing here is slightly below our usual weekend deals and a perfect time to jump in for the first time, score some easy remote gifts, or extend your existing subscription at a major discount. There will never be auto-renewals to worry about nor will you be charged shipping fees or sales tax at DiscountMags. Head below for more details.

The real standout from the Deals of the Week is the subscription to Bon Appetit magazine. You can now score 1-year for $4 with free delivery every month. This one is currently on sale for $10 at Amazon and is now an additional 40% lower at DiscountMags. Today’s deal is matching the 2021 all-time low and among the lowest prices we have tracked. A solid little foodie magazine that displays great on the table, it is filled with recipes and new ideas for dinner time as well as “other aspects such as entertaining, eating healthy and organically, tips for equipping your kitchen with the latest tools and appliances, or information on food from other countries.”

Browse through the rest of the Deals of the Week sale right here. While you’ll want to stick with the slightly lower Bon Appetit deal above, the DiscountMags Easter sale is still live until midnight. You’ll find loads of notable price drops here on just about every popular title out there.

More on Bon Appetit magazine:

Bon Appetit magazine appeals to readers who have a passion for cooking and entertaining. It not only provides new ideas for recipes, but also includes information on the latest trends in wine and beer. Every issue gives you a wide array of delectable recipe ideas, family meal planners, tips on healthy eating, cooking tools and advice, and detailed articles covering numerous food topics.

