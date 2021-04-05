iOttie car mounts and Qi chargers 30% off Gold Box, starting at $17

Today only as part of its Gold Box, Amazon offers a variety of iOttie car mounts and chargers for 30% off all time low prices starting at $17.49 Prime shipped. iOttie mounts are the industry standard for putting your iPhone or Android device into a viewable area and many of these combine with Qi charging.
My pick is the $35 One touch 10W Qi charger with suction mount but also check the dual home charging stand in three materials for charging a phone and headphones/watch for $35.
iOttie Wireless Car Charger Easy One Touch Wireless 2 Qi Charging Dashboard Phone Mount features:
- Qi wireless car charger made for Google pixel & android: 10w & iphone 7. 5
- The U.S. Patented easy one touch mechanism allows for mounting devices with a one handed motion
- New adjustable foot with a button can be adjusted to align device for wireless charging and adjusts to fit large and extra large smartphones upto 3.7”
- Telescopic arm extends 4. 9” to 8. 3” and pivots on 225° arc for a variety of optimal viewing angles
- Suction cup installs on windshields or dashboards with a strong hold and can be removed and reused with a simple water rinse
- Sleek and compact design accents automotive interiors
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!