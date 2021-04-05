FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

iOttie car mounts and Qi chargers 30% off Gold Box, starting at $17

-
AmazoniOttieQi
30% off $17+

Today only as part of its Gold Box, Amazon offers a variety of iOttie car mounts and chargers for 30% off all time low prices starting at $17.49 Prime shipped. iOttie mounts are the industry standard for putting your iPhone or Android device into a viewable area and many of these combine with Qi charging.

My pick is the $35 One touch 10W Qi charger with suction mount but also check the dual home charging stand in three materials for charging a phone and headphones/watch for $35.

iOttie Wireless Car Charger Easy One Touch Wireless 2 Qi Charging Dashboard Phone Mount features:

  • Qi wireless car charger made for Google pixel & android: 10w & iphone 7. 5
  • The U.S. Patented easy one touch mechanism allows for mounting devices with a one handed motion
  • New adjustable foot with a button can be adjusted to align device for wireless charging and adjusts to fit large and extra large smartphones upto 3.7”
  • Telescopic arm extends 4. 9” to 8. 3” and pivots on 225° arc for a variety of optimal viewing angles
  • Suction cup installs on windshields or dashboards with a strong hold and can be removed and reused with a simple water rinse
  • Sleek and compact design accents automotive interiors

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

iOttie

Qi

About the Author

Instant Pot’s Omni Air Fryer Oven just dropped to...
Amazon slashes bit sets as low as $7: Bosch 44-piece $1...
Amazon’s Callaway golf sale has all-time lows fro...
Save up to $530 on Surface devices + more in Microsoft&...
Smartphone Accessories: Seneo 3-in-1 Wireless Charging ...
NETGEAR’s Nighthawk Pro Wi-Fi 6 Router is designe...
Rid your space of bugs this spring: KATCHY UV indoor in...
Amazon 1-day cast iron kitchenware sale from $18: 3-pie...
Show More Comments

Related

Shop now

mophie 25% off spring sale discounts 4-in-1 charging stations, MagSafe cases, more

25% off Learn More
Save 80%

Smartphone Accessories: LED 10W Qi Desk Lamp $27 (Save 27%), more

From $2 Learn More
Reg. $200

Instant Pot’s Omni Air Fryer Oven just dropped to the Amazon all-time low at $160 shipped

$160 Learn More
60% off

Bass Pro Shops Spring Savings Event takes up to 60% off Carhartt, North Face, Columbia, more

From $13 Learn More
35% off

Amazon slashes bit sets as low as $7: Bosch 44-piece $15, CRAFTSMAN 24-piece 30% off, more

From $7 Learn More
73% off

Macy’s men’s shoes sale takes up to $65 off select styles, more from $15

From $15 Learn More
23% off

Amazon’s Callaway golf sale has all-time lows from $11.50: Gloves, balls, hats, more

From $11.50 Learn More
Save now

Save up to $530 on Surface devices + more in Microsoft’s Spring Sale

Up to $530 off Learn More