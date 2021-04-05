FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Rid your space of bugs this spring: KATCHY UV indoor insect trap hits Amazon low at $28

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Antiope Corp (100% positive in the last 12 months) via Amazon is now offering 30% off KATCHY indoor insect and flying bug traps. You can score the KATCHY Indoor Insect and Flying Bugs Trap for $27.85 shipped. Regularly $40, this is 20% off the going rate and a new Amazon all-time low. This is a particularly attractive-looking solution makes use of UV light to draw bugs in before a sort-of vacuuming-like system kicks in to keep them there. Measuring out at 5 by 8.8-inches, it will fit just about anywhere and drops in price right in-time for the warmer months. Rated 4+ stars from over 19,500 Amazon customers. More deals and details below. 

While not quite as high-tech and sleek looking as today’s lead deal, a more affordable solution would be something like the Black Flag Stick Trap. It sells for under $17 Prime shipped and also carries a solid rating from over 2,400 Amazon customers. This one will leave you with a sort of hanging yellow stick covered in bugs, unlike the more hidden system on today’s lead deal, but it will also save some cash. 

Browse through the rest of today’s KATCHY Gold Box sale for additional models from just under $28 shipped

And while we are talking about readying your home for the spring/summer months, make sure you check out today’s offer on the Greenworks G-MAX 19-inch Electric Mower at $199 off as well as today’s Home Depot tool sale at up to 30% off. Hit up the H&M Easter Home Collection from just $3 and our home goods deal hub for even more. 

More on the KATCHY:

  • 3x trap power the UV light attracts the bug the fan sucks it in and the sticky glue boards trap it.
  • No more ugly traps, easily place in your home, kitchen or office as a decorative, stylish piece, that can be turned on manually, at your own convenience
  • Trap indoors, close to insect-ridden fruit, plants or trash bin, turn off lights for best results.
  • Reduces bugs, but isn’t a complete insect killer lamp, shouldn’t replace system. Not for house flies. Manually operated

