Fitbit Charge 4/SE return to all-time lows starting at $100 (Save $50)

Fitbit is currently offering its Charge 4 Fitness Tracker for $99.95 shipped when code charge50 has been applied at checkout. Normally fetching $150, you’re looking at 33% in savings with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $19 and matching the all-time low set just once before back in November. Fitbit Charge 4 SE is also on sale for $119.95 with the aforementioned code, down from its $170 going rate. Standout features on the Fitbit Charge 4 include 24/7 heart rate monitoring, 7-day battery life, and GPS alongside its usual roster of fitness tracking capabilities. Its swim-proof design packs a 1-inch OLED display that lets you keep tabs on fitness data on top of notifications from your smartphone. The SE model also delivers a woven band Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 44,000 customers and you can learn more in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

In the world of fitness trackers from well-known brands, the Charge 4 discounts detailed above are about as notable as it gets. Right now, you’d pay just $1 less for the Fitbit Inspire 2, which lacks the full-featured smartwatch design noted above. But if you don’t mind leaving the Fitbit ecosystem, Samsung Galaxy Fit 2 is worth a look at $49. Delivering automatic workout tracking, you’ll also enjoy a water-resistant design up to 50-meters as well as up to 15-days of battery life per charge.

All of the other notable fitness tracker deals today are headlined by the lowest price yet on Apple Watch Series 6 at $320. But then don’t forget that we’re still tracking Garmin’s Legacy Star Wars Smartwatch complete with Darth Vader theming at an Amazon low of $300, as well.

Fitbit Charge 4 Fitness Tracker features:

Take your fitness game to the next level with the Fitbit Charge 4. The intuitive touchscreen display makes it easy to see your stats, no matter the lighting conditions. All-day activity tracking gathers the data you need to optimize workouts and reach your goals. The Daily Dashboard includes your steps, calories burned, sleep, heart rate and more.

