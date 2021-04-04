Garmin’s Legacy Smartwatch delivers a Darth Vader design at $300 (Save $100)

Amazon is currently offering the Garmin Legacy Saga Series Star Wars Darth Vader Smartwatch for $299.99 shipped. Normally selling for $400, you’re looking at $100 in savings with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $50 and matching the all-time low set only once before. This Star Wars-themed smartwatch sports a unique design that brings Darth Vader and Sith theming to your wrist alongside a bevy of features. You’ll be able to count on the usual fitness tracking features, there’s also heart rate monitoring, an interface inspired by a galaxy far, far away, and up to 7-day battery life. Plus, both iOS and Android devices are supported here. Over 100 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating. Head below for more.

But if you’re looking to get your kids in on the fitness tracking action with some Star Wars vibes in tow, the Garmin vivofit jr. 2 is also on sale at Amazon right now, as well. Down to $49.99, you’d typically pay $70 with today’s offer amounting to 29% in savings and matching the second-best price to date. This wearable trades off the more fully-featured smartwatch form-factor found above for a slimmed down fitness tracker with much of the same exercising monitoring tech and a design decked out in BB-8 stylings. Over 485 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating.

You can also still save on Fossil’s Carlyle Smartwatch, which arrives with heart rate monitoring and GPS tracking at $177. That’s on top of this ongoing price cut on the more traditional Fossil Neutra Hybrid wearable at $149 and the discount we tracked today on this folding workout bench for $100.

Garmin Darth Vader Smartwatch features:

Includes premium materials influenced by your favorite villain, a full suite of smart features and a character-inspired app experience. Features red and black elements and a slate bezel modeled after Darth Vader’s look and signature TIE fighter. Themed elements include Darth Vader watch faces and goal animations plus specially designed Garmin Connect badges, avatars and insights to elevate the galactic experience.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!