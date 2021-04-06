We are now tracking a notable Parallels deal. The company’s popular Parallels Desktop 16 for Mac is one of the best virtual desktop apps out there and you can now score 10% off both the perpetual and subscription-based versions as well the pro and business-grade suites. You’ll find the rest of this morning’s best Mac and iOS app deals right here and all of the details on today’s Parallels deal below.

Parallels Desktop 16 for Mac now 10% off

Simply use code Y27-1ZG-QHE at checkout to knock 10% off Parallels Desktop 16 for Mac perpetual and subscription licenses, as well as the Pro and Business editions.

While it’s hard to go wrong with today’s Parallels deal, one standout is the 1-year subscription to Parallels Desktop 16 for Mac, which drops from $7.34 per month down to $6.61 after you apply the coupon above. While we have seen deeper price drops, this is one deal that will have you saving all year. The subscription can also be “canceled at any time” and provides “remote access to your Mac from any iOS/Android device or browser.”

Then head over to our game/app deal hub for even more. You’ll find all of the latest Mac and iOS app deals right here as well as a collection of Android offerings here. You might also want to dive into the massive Xbox Spring Sale and explore the 16 classic Xbox games Microsoft just bought to Android.

More details on today’s Parallels deal:

Whether you need to run Windows programs that don’t have Mac versions, or you are making the switch from PC to Mac and need to transfer your data, Parallels Desktop has you covered. Works with OS X, Windows 10, 8.1, and 7, Linux, Unix and macOS Server. No more having to choose between PC or Mac. Allows Word, Excel, or PowerPoint documents in Safari to open in their native Windows Office app.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!