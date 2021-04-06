FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Castles of Mad King Ludwig, Space Grunts, more

It is now time for today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. Apple’s latest M1 Mac mini with 512GB of storage dropped back down to its Amazon all-time low this morning, but for now it’s on to Tuesday’s most notable software price drops courtesy of its digital storefronts. Highlights of today’s collection include titles like Castles of Mad King Ludwig, Space Grunts, Mystery of Fortune 2, Speech Recogniser, and more. Hit the fold for a complete look at all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. 

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: PhotoTangler Collage Maker: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Speech Recogniser: FREE (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Light | Long Exposure: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Stream Music Player: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: FitSync for Fitbit: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Classroom Battle!: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Castles of Mad King Ludwig: $1 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Mystery of Fortune 2: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Space Grunts: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Scanner App – PDF Document: $3 (Reg. $10)

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Active Voice!: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: QR + BarCode Scanner & Maker: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: FitSync for Fitbit: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Veritas: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Neverwinter Nights: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: RE-1 Tape Machine: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: ShockWave – Synth Module: $10 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: KB-1 Keyboard Suite: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Agonizer: $10 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Patterning 2 : Drum Machine: $14 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: LE01 | Bass 808 Synth + AUv3: $4 (Reg. $10+)

iOS Universal: LE02 | AudioKit Retro Piano: $4 (Reg. $10+)

iOS Universal: AudioKit Digital D1 Synth: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: VOLT Synth: $10 (Reg. $20)

Mac: Earth 3D: $1 (Reg. $3)

More on Castles of Mad King Ludwig:

Ted Alspach’s castle-building board game comes alive on iOS! The winner of the prestigious Mensa Mind Games award tasks players with building extravagant castles for King Ludwig of Bavaria. Castles are constructed one room at a time, with a different player each round setting the prices for the others, resulting in a competitive, engaging game where building is as much fun as winning!

