Upgrade to XLR: Tascam’s TM-80 Studio Condenser Mic bundle now $35 (Reg. $50+)

Today only, as part of its Deal Zone, B&H is offering the Tascam TM-80 Studio Condenser Microphone for $34.99 shipped. Regularly $70 at B&H, this one fetches $50 at Amazon and is now at one of the best prices we have ever tracked. This is also a great opportunity to get out of the USB mic world and into a proper XLR mic/audio interface combo. The TM-80 is a condenser microphone with an 18mm aluminum diaphragm and cardioid pickup pattern, making it a perfect option for vocals, voice overs, podcasting, and more. However, due to its maximum sound pressure rating of 136dB SPL, you can safely use it on everything from blasting guitar amps to drum kits safely as well. Ships with a tabletop stand, 6-foot mix cable, and elastic shock mount. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below.

One thing this mic does not ship with is a pop filter. Anyone that has explored our podcasting features will know how important a simple and affordable pop screen can be for reducing unwanted pops and noise in your recordings. So dropping $7.50 on this EJT model would be a smart way to use your savings.

Dive into our roundup of the best podcasting mics out there, this budget-focused $16.50 USB microphone, and today’s discount on the GLS coiled 1/4-inch cable. Then hit up our review for the Samson Q9U as well as our coverage of the new Marantz USB-C podcasting mic and the latest $100 TM-70 microphone bundle from Tascam.

And for all of you music makers out there, be sure to browse through our ongoing Logic Pros Live Loops Launchpad Diary.

More on the TM-80 Studio Condenser Microphone:

The TM-80 Studio Condenser Microphone from Tascam is a condenser microphone with an 18mm aluminum diaphragm, a cardioid pickup pattern, and internal circuitry optimized to reduce noise and distortion while retaining a rich and full sound quality. It can be used to capture audio for vocal and acoustic instrument applications in home and project

