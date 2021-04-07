It is now time to gather all of Wednesday’s best Mac and iOS app deals. Following yesterday’s Parallels Desktop 16 offers and this morning’s deal on Apple’s latest iPad Air, we are now ready to list all of the most notable software price drops from its digital storefronts. Highlights of today’s collection include titles like iWriter Pro for iOS and Mac, Vengeance RPG, FILCA – SLR Film Camera, Thunderspace Rain Sleep Sounds, and more. Hit the jump for a closer look.

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Thunderspace Rain Sleep Sounds: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: AirDisk Pro: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: iWriter Pro: $4 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Vengeance RPG: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: FILCA – SLR Film Camera: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Tape: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: 7Days : Backer: $2 (Reg. $4)

Mac: iWriter Pro: $6 (Reg. $12)

Mac: RAW Power: $30 (Reg. $40)

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: PhotoTangler Collage Maker: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Speech Recogniser: FREE (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Light | Long Exposure: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Stream Music Player: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: FitSync for Fitbit: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Classroom Battle!: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Castles of Mad King Ludwig: $1 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Mystery of Fortune 2: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Space Grunts: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Scanner App – PDF Document: $3 (Reg. $10)

More on iWriter Pro:

LIMITED TIME OFFER! 50% OFF! iWriter Pro is elegant and minimalist text editor with built-in Markdown support. Distraction-free and subscription-free. Features: Clean and minimal interface, iCloud¹ sync across Mac², iPad, and iPhone devices, Markdown syntax highlighting, Typewriter mode…

