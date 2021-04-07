Today’s best game deals: DOOM Eternal from $24, Moonlighter $6, Uncharted 4 $10, more

In today’s best game deals, Sony is now offering DOOM Eternal for $23.99 in digital form, down from the regular $60 PSN price and $40 Amazon listing. While the standard version isn’t on sale for Xbox users, Microsoft is offering the Deluxe edition for $26.69, down from the usual $90 right now as part of its Xbox Spring sale. And Switch users can score it at $30 or 50% off via the eShop. With the last DLC expansion making it out into the wild a couple weeks ago, now is a great time to jump in to the latest DOOM title. Players must become the Slayer “in an epic single-player campaign to conquer demons across dimensions” with the same break-neck pace and frenetic FPS action we have come to love from the series. Head below for more deals including the DOOM Eternal: Year One Pass, Moonlighter, This War of Mine, Mafia: Trilogy, Uncharted 4, The Outer Worlds, and much more.
Digital Sales and More:
- New Xbox Spring Sale: Over 750 games up to 75% off
- April PlayStation Plus FREE games
- PlayStation Plus from $29 (Reg. up to $60)
- Sony Play at Home: Horizon Zero Dawn + 9 games go FREE
- Sony unveils new ‘orb’ PS VR controllers
- Our favorite Xbox skins for Series X or S
- Xbox Series X: Unboxing ‘world’s most powerful console’
- PlayStation 5: Unboxing and first impressions
Today’s best game deals:
- DOOM Eternal: Year One Pass $22.50 (Reg. $30)
- Moonlighter Switch $6 (Reg. $25)
- War of Mine: Complete Switch $8 (Reg. $40)
- Mafia: Trilogy PSN $40 (Reg. $60)
- The Last of Us Remastered $10 (Reg. $20)
- DARK SOULS III PSN $15 (Reg. $25+)
- Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End $10 (Reg. $20)
- The Outer Worlds PSN $24 (Reg. $30+)
- Borderlands Legendary Collection Switch $20 (Reg. $40)
- Streets of Rage 4 Switch $16 (Reg. $25)
- Castlevania: SOTN Xbox $5 (Reg. $10)
- Watch Dogs 2 – Deluxe Xbox $15 (Reg. $40+)
- Assassin’s Creed Legendary Collection Xbox $60 (Reg. $200)
- Aladdin and The Lion King Switch $10 (Reg. $20)
- Streets of Rage 4 $16 (Reg. $25)
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 $30 (Reg. $40)
- Persona 5 Strikers $40 (Reg. $60)
- Also matched on Switch
- Immortals Fenyx Rising from $27 (Reg. $40+)
- LEGO CITY Undercover eShop $6 (Reg. $30)
- LEGO Worlds $7.50 (Reg. $30)
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 $7.50 (Reg. $30)
- Plus more LEGO Switch games on sale from $6
- SEGA Genesis Classics Switch $15 (Reg. $30)
- Cat Quest II $9 (Reg. $15)
- Hyrule Warriors Definitive Edition $50 (Reg. $60)
- Among Us $4 (Reg. $5)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 PSN $30 (Reg. $60)
- Hitman 3 $45 (Reg. $60)
- Ghost of Tsushima $40 (Reg. $60)
- Or $38 shipped for RedCard holders
- Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete PSN $10 (Reg. $50)
- The Last of Us Part II $30 (Reg. $60)
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy $20 (Reg. $40)
- Crash Team Racing + Spyro Bundle $30 (Reg. $75)
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla $36 (Reg. $60)
- Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory $40 (Reg. $60)
- XCOM 2 Collection Switch $20 (Reg. $50)
- Mafia Definitive Edition $30 (Reg. $40)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition $54 (Reg. $60)
- with Xbox Game Pass/EA Play membership
- More details right here
- Resident Evil Village PS4 & PS5 Demo FREE
- Scroll down for demo listing
Pre-orders:
- Pokemon Brilliant Diamond pre-order $60
- Pokemon Shining Pearl pre-order $60
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD pre-order $60
- Mario Golf Super Rush pre-order $60
- Bayonetta 3 pre-order $53
- Plants Vs Zombies Complete pre-order $40
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart pre-order $70
- Resident Evil Village pre-order from $60
- Xbox and PlayStation
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
- New Pokémon Snap pre-order $60
- Far Cry 6 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
E3 2021 confirmed, kicks off June 12 as FREE 4-day online event
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is delayed, but will be the ‘best-ever LEGO game’
Popular 8Bitdo Sn30 Pro Controller gets all-new Gray Edition that works with Switch, PC, more
New PowerA Xbox Series X controller designs up for pre-order at $35: Metallic, purple, more
Microsoft brings 16 classic Xbox games to Android today: Fallout, Gears, Elder Scrolls, more
New Nintendo Switch reportedly coming holiday 2021 at $350+ with 4K NVIDIA GPU
PowerA’s FUSION Pro Wireless Switch controller with custom back paddles now up for pre-order
