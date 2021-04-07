FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Today’s best game deals: DOOM Eternal from $24, Moonlighter $6, Uncharted 4 $10, more

In today’s best game deals, Sony is now offering DOOM Eternal for $23.99 in digital form, down from the regular $60 PSN price and $40 Amazon listing. While the standard version isn’t on sale for Xbox users, Microsoft is offering the Deluxe edition for $26.69, down from the usual $90 right now as part of its Xbox Spring sale. And Switch users can score it at $30 or 50% off via the eShop. With the last DLC expansion making it out into the wild a couple weeks ago, now is a great time to jump in to the latest DOOM title. Players must become the Slayer “in an epic single-player campaign to conquer demons across dimensions” with the same break-neck pace and frenetic FPS action we have come to love from the series. Head below for more deals including the DOOM Eternal: Year One Pass, Moonlighter, This War of Mine, Mafia: Trilogy, Uncharted 4, The Outer Worlds, and much more. 

Digital Sales and More:

