LG’s gallery-style 77-inch 4K OLED TV now up to $2,500 off with Visa gift card + more from $500

BuyDig is now offering the LG 77-inch GX 77-inch Gallery Design 4K Smart OLED TV (2020 Model) with a $340 Visa gift card for $3,796.99 shipped. Originally fetching $6,000, this is up to $2,543 in savings. While Amazon also has it down at the same price right now, you won’t get the extra $340 Visa gift card, which can be spent on just about anything, anywhere. Alongside the gallery-style, bezel-less design with “no gap” between it and the wall, you’re looking at a massive 4K Ultra HD (2160p resolution) OLED display. Apple AirPlay 2, HomeKit support, built-in Alexa, NVIDIA G-SYNC compatibility, a Cinema HDR-ready design (Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG), and direct access to all of your favorite streaming services round out the most important features here. Four HDMI, three USB ports, Wi-Fi, ethernet, and Bluetooth are also present and accounted for. Rated 4+ stars. More 4K smart TV deals below.

There are certainly more affordable ways to get in the 70-incher range, not with OLED pixels and a gorgeous gallery setup, but more affordable nonetheless. This TCL 75-inch 5-Series 4K UHD Dolby Vision HDR QLED Roku Smart TV comes in at $998 on Amazon, or about $2800 less than today’s lead deal. This 2021 model carries a 4+ star rating from thousands at Amazon and also features direct access to the best streaming services. You’ll find additional options below from $670.

More 4K smart TV deals:

Then head over to our home heater guide for even more ways to upgrade the entertainment center. On top of this morning’s Tablo OTA DVR offers, we also have this wall-mounted floating shelf at $17.50, as well as deals on the Roku Streambar and these home theater sound bar systems from $69.

More on the LG 77-inch GX 77-inch Gallery TV:

Bezel-less design. Impossibly thin. No gap from screen to wall. LG OLED TVs are designed, crafted, and engineered to put the spotlight on your content, yet complement your home’s interior even when they’re turned off. 8.3 million pixels control the light show. Millions of pixels emit their own light. Only OLED can turn pixels off completely and independently. See stunning picture, perfect black, infinite contrast and over a billion rich colors.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!