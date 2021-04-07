FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

LG’s gallery-style 77-inch 4K OLED TV now up to $2,500 off with Visa gift card + more from $500

-
HDTVHome TheaterLGbuydig
$2,500 off From $500

BuyDig is now offering the LG 77-inch GX 77-inch Gallery Design 4K Smart OLED TV (2020 Model) with a $340 Visa gift card for $3,796.99 shipped. Originally fetching $6,000, this is up to $2,543 in savings. While Amazon also has it down at the same price right now, you won’t get the extra $340 Visa gift card, which can be spent on just about anything, anywhere. Alongside the gallery-style, bezel-less design with “no gap” between it and the wall, you’re looking at a massive 4K Ultra HD (2160p resolution) OLED display. Apple AirPlay 2, HomeKit support, built-in Alexa, NVIDIA G-SYNC compatibility, a Cinema HDR-ready design (Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG), and direct access to all of your favorite streaming services round out the most important features here. Four HDMI, three USB ports, Wi-Fi, ethernet, and Bluetooth are also present and accounted for. Rated 4+ stars. More 4K smart TV deals below. 

There are certainly more affordable ways to get in the 70-incher range, not with OLED pixels and a gorgeous gallery setup, but more affordable nonetheless. This TCL 75-inch 5-Series 4K UHD Dolby Vision HDR QLED Roku Smart TV comes in at $998 on Amazon, or about $2800 less than today’s lead deal. This 2021 model carries a 4+ star rating from thousands at Amazon and also features direct access to the best streaming services. You’ll find additional options below from $670

More 4K smart TV deals:

Then head over to our home heater guide for even more ways to upgrade the entertainment center. On top of this morning’s Tablo OTA DVR offers, we also have this wall-mounted floating shelf at $17.50, as well as deals on the Roku Streambar and these home theater sound bar systems from $69

Bezel-less design. Impossibly thin. No gap from screen to wall. LG OLED TVs are designed, crafted, and engineered to put the spotlight on your content, yet complement your home’s interior even when they’re turned off. 8.3 million pixels control the light show. Millions of pixels emit their own light. Only OLED can turn pixels off completely and independently. See stunning picture, perfect black, infinite contrast and over a billion rich colors. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

HDTV

Here's you'll find all of the best HDTV deals, both 1080p and 4K. Since 2015, many of the top releases from Samsung, VIZIO, LG and…

Home Theater

LG buydig

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Tablo OTA DVRs with automatic commercial skipping on sa...
VIZIO’s variable refresh rate 55-inch 4K AirPlay 2 TV...
Clean up your home theater with this budget-focused wal...
Roku Streambar brings AirPlay 2, HomeKit, 4K content, m...
Tested: BenQ’s GS2 Portable Projector delivers Ai...
Home theater sound bar systems from $69: LG 5.1.2-ch wi...
Anker Nebula portable projector brings the home theatre...
Samsung’s 2020 7.1.2-channel Soundbar with wirele...
Show More Comments

Related

Best of 9to5Toys: iPhone 12 BOGO FREE, iPad Air $70 off, Anker MagSafe charger $16, more

Learn More
$600 off

Samsung’s 2020 7.1.2-channel Soundbar with wireless sub, Alexa, more now $699 (Save $600)

$699 Learn More
New low

Upgrade your garage lighting with a new low on this #1 best-selling 6,000-lumen LED at just $17

$17 Learn More
21% off

Add DEWALT’s 31-Pc. Hex Key Ratcheting Wrench Set to your shop at $23.50 (Save 21%)

$23.50 Learn More
50% off

The North Face, Arc’teryx, Backcountry, more up to 50% off at Steep and Cheap

From $5 Learn More
Reg. $100

Don’t pay hundreds for a juice extractor, this highly-rated model is $50 shipped (Reg. $100)

$50 Learn More
Reg. $25

Rest your iPhone 12 on elago’s MS2 MagSafe Charging Stand at $20 (Reg. $25)

$20 Learn More

Green Deals: Hover-1 Blackhawk Electric Scooter takes you around town at a new low of $540, more

Learn More