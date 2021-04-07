Score a year of Popular Mechanics magazine for under $6 shipped (Reg. $15+), more

While we are still tracking some notable Deals of the Week, DiscountMags has kicked off another mini mid-week sale with solid deals. The real standout here is the 1-year subscription to Popular Mechanics magazine at $5.75 with free delivery. This one can go for as much as $18 at Amazon where it is currently on sale for $15 and now at the lowest we can find. DiscountMags also won’t charge any sales tax or auto renew your subscription like Amazon will. Rated 4+ stars from thousands. Head below for more details.

Mid-week Popular Mechanics magazine deals don’t come around very often so jump on this while you can. “Popular Mechanics magazine is not just for handymen.” It is filled with interesting projects to try out,“ articles on how to buy the best electronics for your lifestyle,” troubleshooting hints, as well as all of the “newest gadgets and gizmos.”

It’s not just Popular Mechanics on sale here today, browse through the rest of the mini mid-week sale right here for deals on Cook’s Illustrated and more. As we mentioned above, we are also still tracking a particularly notable offer on Bon Appetit magazine at $4 per year as well.

Just make sure to scoop up your Amazon First Reads April eBook freebies. Then dive into this month’s Reading List for some new ideas and head over to our media deal hub for all of the ongoing movie/TV show offers.

More on Popular Mechanics magazine:

Popular Mechanics magazine offers shopping guides on maintenance products for your home and vehicles. It frequently highlights the best new items to take care of your yard as well. See what new tools feature the most durable and high-quality construction. Every issue has something for everyone in your family, whether you prefer indoor projects or outdoor undertakings. Popular Mechanics magazine also gives readers tips on traveling and other lifestyle plans.

