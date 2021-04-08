At $1 each, don’t miss out on this 20-pack of Amazon Basics 36-inch Bungee Cords

Amazon is offering a 20-pack of its Amazon Basics 36-inch Bungee Cords for $19.97 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 26% off the typical rate there and marks the best price we have tracked since October. It doesn’t matter if you are looking for an easy way to organize your garage or more securely transport something, these bungee cords are a solid solution worth keeping on-hand. Buyers will score each cord for just under $1 apiece, making this a bargain worth jumping on. Each bungee stretches up to 200%, reaching up to 6 feet in length. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

If taming electrical wires is more of a concern to you, perhaps you should consider a 100-pack of VELCRO Brand Reuseable Cable Ties for $11 Prime shipped. The convenience of these shouldn’t be underestimated, as you’ll be able to make short work of tidying up cords around the house. Best of all, pricing works out to around 11 cents per tie.

With larger items, sometimes the easiest way to tidy things up is with a nice-looking storage cabinet. Thankfully, we’ve got you covered with a notable discount on Novogratz’s vibrant Cache Metal Locker Cabinet at $126. And if you’d like to declutter your garage or basement, consider grabbing Stalwart’s 21-Bin Storage Tool/Hardware Organizer at 30% off or its 61-Slot Tool Storage Rack for $16 Prime shipped.

Amazon Basics 36-inch Bungee Cords features:

36 inch adjustable bungee cords for securing and tethering in outdoor areas; 2-pack

Ideal for trailers, roof racks, camping, vehicles, tarping, and more

Durably constructed with natural rubber and polypropylene

1 vinyl coated hook and 1 adjustable hook allows you to easily anchor and adjust length and tension

Coated hooks prevent scratches to vehicle and other surfaces

Stretches up to 200%; 8mm width

