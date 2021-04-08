Amazon Chemical Guys car wash sale from $8.50: Shampoo, wax, more up to 35% off

Amazon is now offering the 1-gallon container of Chemical Guys Maxi-Suds II Super Suds Car Wash from $16.66 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply opt for Subscribe & Save on the listing page to redeem the special price, and cancel it after your order goes through to avoid monthly deliveries. Just in time to get outside in the warm weather to clean the car off, this soap generally sells for closer to $25 at Amazon and is now 35% off the going rate. Featuring a grape scent, it is described as a “ high performance all purpose cleanser” that “cuts through heavy dirt, grime and road film.” Safe for wax and sealant, it will foam right up to make a little go a long way too. Rated 4+ stars from over 5,700 Amazon customers. More Chemical Guys and automotive deals below.

More Chemical Guys deals:

***Note: Some listings below require a Save & Subscribe checkout, much like we detailed above.

The automotive deals don’t stop there though. We are also tracking solid offers on this 5-inch wireless backup camera kit as well as GOOLOO’s fully automated battery charger, and TACKLIFE’s 800A portable jump starter. Or just forget all of that and score yourself a Segway Ninebot ES1L Electric Scooter at $100 off instead.

More on the Chemical Guys Maxi-Suds II Super Suds Car Wash:

Same great Maxi Suds with awesome new grape scent

High performance all purpose cleanser

Cuts through heavy dirt, grime and road film

Advanced foaming technology

Safe for wax and sealant

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!