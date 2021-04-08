OnePlus 8T Smartphone gets even more affordable following $164 discount to $585

Amazon currently offers the unlocked OnePlus 8T 256GB Android Smartphone for $585 shipped. Down from its usual $749 going rate, you’re saving $164 with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $14 and marking the second-best we’ve seen to date. Taking a more budget-friendly approach, the OnePlus 8T still packs plenty of flagship features like a 6.55-inch 120Hz display and 5G connectivity. Warp Charge technology nets you a “full day’s power” in just 15 minutes and around back you’ll find 48MP quad-camera array. To complete the package, OnePlus includes 256GB of storage and 12GB of RAM. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 400 customers and we found it to be the “best OnePlus smartphone to date” in our hands-on review. More details below.

With one of the best prices yet on the featured deal, you’ll have plenty of leftover cash to score some added protection for your new handset. That’s why picking up Spigen’s Liquid Air Armor Case at $13 is an easy recommendation with your savings thanks to its slim design that’ll still help keep your new OnePlus 8T scratch-free. Or if you think some extra protection would go a long ways, Spigen’s Tough Armor offering at $17 is worth a look, as well.

Over in our Android guide, we’re also still tracking plenty of other notable hardware discounted. Yesterday saw TCL’s 10 Pro unlocked handset drop to $315 to join the ongoing 10L smartphone deal at $175. But then don’t forget that you’ll find all of the best app and game deals for your device right here, as well.

OnePlus 8T features:

Eliminate charging anxiety with Warp Charge 65. All it takes is a short charge to get you ready for your day. Experience a 6.55” ultra-smooth display, with stunning color accuracy. The OnePlus 8T display refreshes twice as fast as standard displays, making everyday use on the smartphone feel much smoother. Shoot brilliant photos and videos with the 48 MP main camera, a sweeping 16 MP Ultra-Wide-Angle Camera, a 5 MP Macro Lens for portrait mode, and an all-new Monochrome Lens.

