TCL’s 10 Pro unlocked Android smartphone just dropped to $315 shipped at Amazon (Reg. $450)

After seeing a notable offer on TCL’s unlocked 10L, Amazon is now offering the TCL 10 Pro Unlocked Android Smartphone for $314.99 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $450, this is $135 off the going rate, $45 below our previous mention, and among the lowest we have ever tracked. Centered around a 6.47-inch AMOLED FHD+ display, it has 128GB of internal memory (expandable up to 256GB via microSD card), a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 Octa-core processor, and 6GB of RAM. That’s on top of the quad rear camera array and dual LED flash as well as a 24MP front-facing selfie camera. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds and you can get more details in our hands-on review. More details below.

More on the TCL 10 Pro Unlocked Android Smartphone:

6.47” FHD + curved AMOLED display. Watch your screen brought to life with NXTVISION display technology. The stunning dual-sided 3D glass design adds to the majestic display quality.

Quad rear cameras with dual LED flash: 64MP (ultra high-res) with hybrid auto focus + 2MP 2.9μm super low light video + 16MP (123° super wide-angle) + 5MP (macro). 24MP front-facing selfie camera.

Up to 128GB of internal memory, expandable up to 256GB via microSD card (sold separately).

Compatible with GSM carriers, including AT&T and T-Mobile. This device is also certified for use on Verizon’s LTE network.

