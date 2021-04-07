FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

TCL’s 10 Pro unlocked Android smartphone just dropped to $315 shipped at Amazon (Reg. $450)

After seeing a notable offer on TCL’s unlocked 10L, Amazon is now offering the TCL 10 Pro Unlocked Android Smartphone for $314.99 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $450, this is $135 off the going rate, $45 below our previous mention, and among the lowest we have ever tracked. Centered around a 6.47-inch AMOLED FHD+ display, it has 128GB of internal memory (expandable up to 256GB via microSD card), a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 Octa-core processor, and 6GB of RAM. That’s on top of the quad rear camera array and dual LED flash as well as a 24MP front-facing selfie camera. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds and you can get more details in our hands-on review. More details below. 

A great way to protect your new investment is with an affordable case. This soft skin silicone rubber wrap sells for $8 Prime shipped or you can jump up to the TUDIA DualShield for even more protection at just under $15 Prime shipped. Plus, you’ll find even more inexpensive options right here

As we mentioned above, we are also tracking TCL’s unlocked 10L Android smartphone back at the all-time low right here. But we also have great deals on the 2021 Moto One 5G Ace Smartphone, the Galaxy Note 10/+, and the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, alongside all of the latest Android game and app deals. Hit up our Android deal hub for even more of the best price drops as they happen.

More on the TCL 10 Pro Unlocked Android Smartphone:

  • 6.47” FHD + curved AMOLED display. Watch your screen brought to life with NXTVISION display technology. The stunning dual-sided 3D glass design adds to the majestic display quality.
  • Quad rear cameras with dual LED flash: 64MP (ultra high-res) with hybrid auto focus + 2MP 2.9μm super low light video + 16MP (123° super wide-angle) + 5MP (macro). 24MP front-facing selfie camera.
  • Up to 128GB of internal memory, expandable up to 256GB via microSD card (sold separately).
  • Compatible with GSM carriers, including AT&T and T-Mobile. This device is also certified for use on Verizon’s LTE network. 

