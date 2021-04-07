FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Best Android app deals of the day: Underworld Office, Fait, Smart Notify Unlocker, more

We are now ready to take a break from the Android hardware offers to gather all of today’s best Android game and app deals. Alongside this all-time low on TCL’s unlocked 10L Android smartphone, you’ll find a host of notable offers on handsets, Chromebooks, and more live at the moment. But for now, it’s on to today’s best app deals courtesy of Google Play including titles like Underworld Office, Fait – The Machine, Smart Notify Unlocker, Super8Pro, and more. Hit the fold for a closer look at everything. 

Today’s Best Android App Deals:

Today’s Android hardware deals are headlined by 2021 Motorola handsets including the One 5G Ace Smartphone at 52% off alongside TCL’s 10 Pro unlocked model at $315 shipped. And make sure you check out today’s all-time low on the Samsung Galaxy Buds+ before you dive into today’s rock-bottom pricing on Lenovo’s latest Chromebook Flex 5. On the accessory side of things, today’s Gold Box USB-C hub sale has options from $27 shipped, we are tracking some fantastic deals on LaCie Rugged Pro Thunderbolt 3 2TB Portable SSDs, a new Anker sale has smart home gear from $9, and here’s today’s smartphone accessories roundup

Today’s best game deals: DOOM Eternal from $24, Moonlighter $6, Uncharted 4 $10, more

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

More on Underworld Office:

Do you read books but being bored with it? Like to play interactive story games, visual novels, adventure games, ghosts games, chat games, indie games but tired of the same old templates? Try our Visual Novel, a Mysterious Novel where choices do matter! We are offering our interactive storytelling game named ‘Underworld Office’ in the world of Adventure Games. All our stories, mysterious novels are written by diligently selected authors.

