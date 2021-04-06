LG Ultragear 1440p Gaming Monitor drops to new low at $297 (Reg. $400)

Amazon is offering the LG 27-inch Ultragear 1440p Gaming Monitor for $296.99 shipped. This slashes over $100 off the usual selling point, which makes this the biggest savings we’ve ever tracked for a new all-time low price. This QHD monitor packs IPS 1ms speed and a 144Hz refresh rate, to minimize afterimages and make sure you can be at the top of your game with the smoothest quality picture. Stay alert in the shadows with Black Stabilizer and color enhancing technology, all rolled up in a sleek, borderless design. Rated 4.5/5 stars on Amazon. See below for more details.

Want to elevate your set-up for a price that can’t be beat? ChallengerUSA (99% positive feedback last 12-months) via Amazon is taking an extra 15% off the Redragon S101 Gaming Keyboard and Mouse combo, now $33.99 when you clip the on-page coupon. But if you’re looking for the absolute best savings on gamer gear today, you’ll have to check out the NPET K10 LED Backlit Keyboard for $17.59 when you clip the on-page coupon. Rated 4.5/5 from nearly 13,000 Amazon customers, this budget-friendly piece is angled, programmable, and marks one of the very best prices we can find.

For anyone looking towards an exciting career in eSports, or those of us still working from home, the Logitech BRIO 4K webcam is on sale now for $160. There are even more live deals on SkullCandy headphones starting from $16, and the NETGEAR Nighthawk AX4 router with Wi-Fi 6 at $80.

27-inch Ultragear QHD Gaming Monitor features:

27” qhd (2560 x 1440) ips display

1ms (gtg) response time & 144hz refresh rate

nvidia g-sync compatible with amd freesync premium

srgb 99% color gamut with hdr 10

3-side virtually borderless display

Display technology: LED

