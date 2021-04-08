Today, Marshall is expanding its collection of retro-inspired audio gear with two new colorways of its popular Emberton portable speaker. Delivering cream and forest designs, you’ll still find all of the other features that originally launched with the speaker, like 20-hour battery life, True Stereophonic sound, and more. Head below for all the details on the new Marshall Emberton colorways, and for additional information on pricing and availability.

Marshall debuts new Emberton colorways

Marshall first launched its Emberton speaker last July, entering as the brand’s compact portable offering. There was still all of the usual retro stylings and even some new additions in the feature department, which saw a slight refresh in the fall, thanks to a new brass variant launching. While that was a relatively slight tweak, today’s unveils mix up the designs to a more notable degree.

Entering with two new styles, both the new cream and forest Marshall Emberton speakers arrive with notably different designs to justify the refresh. It brings the total number of styles up to four, with the original and brass pairing with today’s two additions. The highlight in my book is certainly the cream color, as it stands out quite a bit from the previous versions. But the forest green design is a nice change as well, and not something we typically see in the world of Bluetooth speakers.

This time around, you’ll still enjoy much of that same form factor alongside the 20-hour battery life and other features, but with a refreshed design. There’s still a vinyl exterior, but now it’s complemented by different color accenting. The speaker grill is getting a new coat of paint to pair nicely with the rest of the speaker’s two new designs, leaving the Marshall logo and other details to pop out a bit.

As you’d expect, all of the other functionality that made Marshall’s Emberton speaker stand out is still included. The brand’s unique multi-directional sound technology, True Stereophonic, is still in tow alongside everything else. It’s still the most compact speaker in the brand’s lineup and packs Marshall’s high-end sound quality.

Now available for purchase

The refreshed cream and forest versions of Marshall Emberton are now available for purchase direct from the company’s online storefront. It enters with the same $149.99 price tag that the original had and is now shipping.

9to5Toys’ Take

After trying out Marshall’s first true wireless earbuds last month, I’m not only sold on the retro aesthetic, but also the brand’s sound quality. There’s a reason that the Emberton lineup has been so popular up until now, and the new cream and forest colorways from Marshall here are certainly going to bring in even more attention. While I doubt they’ll be the deciding factor on picking up the speaker or not, given its more premium $150 price tag, the additional choices certainly don’t hurt.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!