FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Samsung’s Galaxy S21 Ultra S-view Flip S-Pen Case sees first discount to $79, more from $44

-
AmazonSmartphone AccessoriesSamsung
New lows From $44

Amazon currently offers the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra S-view Flip Case with S-Pen for $78.97 shipped. Normally fetching $90, today’s offer marks the very first price cut we’ve seen, saves you $11, and outfits your Galaxy S21 Ultra at a new low. Samsung’s official S-view Flip Case delivers a folio-style design with integrated transparent cutout on the front for keeping tabs on notifications and more. Snapping onto the back of your device, it also features an integrated slot to store the included S-Pen as well as an antimicrobial coating for some extra protection. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Head below for more.

Also on sale, Amazon has the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Leather Case on sale for $44.03. Down from its usual $50 going rate, you’re seeing yet another all-time low with today’s offer marking only the second notable discount. This case covers your Galaxy S21 Ultra in genuine leather complete with a slim design that still adds some extra protection into the mix. That’s alongside aluminum buttons and a soft microfiber lining to complete the more premium design. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Don’t forget that you can still score a $200 discount on the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, which has returned to an all-time low. That’s alongside one of the best prices to date on Samsung Galaxy Buds+ at $100 as well as various official charging accessories from $30.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra S-view Flip Case features:

With the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra S-View S Pen Cover, tap and swipe to control your phone, without even opening the phone case. Respond to incoming phone calls, alarms and events even while still protecting the screen. With a lower profile design, the time and your notifications are just a glance away. Antimicrobial property is applied as a coating to protect the phone cover. Additionally, The case provides S Pen as well as an S Pen holder inside the cover.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…

Samsung

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Load up on 12-pack Muscle Milk protein shakes at $10.50...
Smartphone Accessories: ESR USB-C to Lightning Cable $1...
Amazon’s offering compression pants, tops, leggin...
Anker’s new PowerWave Sense 2-in-1 Charging Stand...
RAVPower Portable Power Station with two 110V AC outlet...
Be ready for outdoor adventures, best-selling LifeStraw...
OnePlus 8T Smartphone gets even more affordable followi...
Tribit’s affordable Bluetooth speakers and earbud...
Show More Comments

Related

Amazon low

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra returns to Amazon low following $200 discount

$200 off Learn More
Save $150

Samsung Galaxy S21 256GB returns to all-time low at $150 off

$600 Learn More
Save $580

Don’t need Samsung’s latest? Galaxy Note 10/+ are on sale from $450 (Save $580)

From $450 Learn More
Reg. $18+

Load up on 12-pack Muscle Milk protein shakes at $10.50 (Vanilla or chocolate, Reg. $18+)

$10.50 Learn More
60% off

Teva Spring Sale offers deals from $17 and up to 60% off hundeds of styles

From $17 Learn More

Marshall updates popular Emberton Bluetooth speaker with two new colorways

Learn More
Reg. $90+

Prime members can score the DeLonghi Ariete Conical Burr Coffee Grinder for $60 (Reg. $90+)

$60 Learn More
Save 50%

Smartphone Accessories: ESR USB-C to Lightning Cable $12 (Save 30%), more

From $6 Learn More