Samsung’s Galaxy S21 Ultra S-view Flip S-Pen Case sees first discount to $79, more from $44

Amazon currently offers the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra S-view Flip Case with S-Pen for $78.97 shipped. Normally fetching $90, today’s offer marks the very first price cut we’ve seen, saves you $11, and outfits your Galaxy S21 Ultra at a new low. Samsung’s official S-view Flip Case delivers a folio-style design with integrated transparent cutout on the front for keeping tabs on notifications and more. Snapping onto the back of your device, it also features an integrated slot to store the included S-Pen as well as an antimicrobial coating for some extra protection. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Head below for more.

Also on sale, Amazon has the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Leather Case on sale for $44.03. Down from its usual $50 going rate, you’re seeing yet another all-time low with today’s offer marking only the second notable discount. This case covers your Galaxy S21 Ultra in genuine leather complete with a slim design that still adds some extra protection into the mix. That’s alongside aluminum buttons and a soft microfiber lining to complete the more premium design. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Don’t forget that you can still score a $200 discount on the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, which has returned to an all-time low. That’s alongside one of the best prices to date on Samsung Galaxy Buds+ at $100 as well as various official charging accessories from $30.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra S-view Flip Case features:

With the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra S-View S Pen Cover, tap and swipe to control your phone, without even opening the phone case. Respond to incoming phone calls, alarms and events even while still protecting the screen. With a lower profile design, the time and your notifications are just a glance away. Antimicrobial property is applied as a coating to protect the phone cover. Additionally, The case provides S Pen as well as an S Pen holder inside the cover.

