Samsung Galaxy Buds+ deliver Ambient sound isolation at low of $100 (Save $20)

Amazon currently offers the Samsung Galaxy Buds+ for $99.99 shipped. Normally fetching $120 these days, like you’ll find on other styles, today’s offer amounts to $20 in savings and matches the Amazon all-time low. Equipped with a true wireless design, Samsung’s Galaxy Buds+ deliver 11-hours of audio playback per charge, or 22 when you slip them into the Qi-enabled case. The inclusion of Samsung’s Ambient Aware sound feature cuts out distracting audio to round out the feature set here, making them a notable alternative to the brand’s flagship Galaxy Buds Pro. Over 55,900 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Save even more when you go with the Anker Soundcore Life P2 earbuds instead. This alternative enters with a more affordable $40 price tag, but ditches the more premium build and design found in the lead deal. Though you’ll still enjoy a true wireless form-factor, IPX7 water-resistance, and 7-hour battery life. Not to mention, a 4.2/5 star rating from over 25,000 customers.

Over in our headphones guide, you can still lock-in upwards of 50% in savings on various Skullcandy releases including its latest ANC headphones, earbuds, and more from $16. That’s alongside this pair of Jabra Bluetooth cans which start at $70.

Samsung Galaxy Buds+ features:

Samsung Galaxy Buds+ are versatile earbuds that harmonize warm, satisfying bass tones with crisp high notes delivering addictively rich tracks. With the ability to selectively tune in or out environmental noise, you can stay in the zone on a phone call or get lost in your favorite playlist, all without hitting pause. With a battery that is built to go all day and a customizable fit, Galaxy Buds+ are designed to move to your rhythm.

