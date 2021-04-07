FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Samsung Galaxy Buds+ deliver Ambient sound isolation at low of $100 (Save $20)

-
AmazonHeadphonesSamsung
Reg. $120 $100

Amazon currently offers the Samsung Galaxy Buds+ for $99.99 shipped. Normally fetching $120 these days, like you’ll find on other styles, today’s offer amounts to $20 in savings and matches the Amazon all-time low. Equipped with a true wireless design, Samsung’s Galaxy Buds+ deliver 11-hours of audio playback per charge, or 22 when you slip them into the Qi-enabled case. The inclusion of Samsung’s Ambient Aware sound feature cuts out distracting audio to round out the feature set here, making them a notable alternative to the brand’s flagship Galaxy Buds Pro. Over 55,900 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Save even more when you go with the Anker Soundcore Life P2 earbuds instead. This alternative enters with a more affordable $40 price tag, but ditches the more premium build and design found in the lead deal. Though you’ll still enjoy a true wireless form-factor, IPX7 water-resistance, and 7-hour battery life. Not to mention, a 4.2/5 star rating from over 25,000 customers. 

Over in our headphones guide, you can still lock-in upwards of 50% in savings on various Skullcandy releases including its latest ANC headphones, earbuds, and more from $16. That’s alongside this pair of Jabra Bluetooth cans which start at $70.

Samsung Galaxy Buds+ features:

Samsung Galaxy Buds+ are versatile earbuds that harmonize warm, satisfying bass tones with crisp high notes delivering addictively rich tracks. With the ability to selectively tune in or out environmental noise, you can stay in the zone on a phone call or get lost in your favorite playlist, all without hitting pause. With a battery that is built to go all day and a customizable fit, Galaxy Buds+ are designed to move to your rhythm.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Headphones

Nearly every consumer-focused headphone in 2020 features a wireless design However, wired alternatives still have their place. The best deals that you'll find here at…

Samsung

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Smartphone Accessories: CHOETECH Fabric MagSafe 3-in-1 ...
Tablo OTA DVRs with automatic commercial skipping on sa...
8Bitdo’s black Sn30 Pro+ Gamepad sees rare discou...
Save on Anker eufy video doorbells, portable projectors...
Cubii’s Pro Apple Health-ready Under Desk Ellipti...
Amazon 1-day massager and percussion gun sale from $32 ...
Expand your MacBook I/O in today’s Gold Box USB-C...
Amazon’s meross smart home sale from $17: HomeKit...
Show More Comments

Related

Save 32%

Smartphone Accessories: CHOETECH Fabric MagSafe 3-in-1 Charger $40 (Save 32%), more

From $6 Learn More
60% off

Banana Republic Factory Spring Sale upgrades your essentials: 60% off tees, 40% off jeans, more

from $9 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: iWriter Pro, FILCA, Vengeance RPG, more

FREE+ Learn More
Review

Review: THX Onyx DAC amp delivers powerful mobile audio clarity [Video]

Learn More
Save 20%

Tablo OTA DVRs with automatic commercial skipping on sale from $120 (Save 20%)

From $120 Learn More
Reg. $40+

Today’s best game deals: DOOM Eternal from $24, Moonlighter $6, Uncharted 4 $10, more

$24 Learn More
Amazon low

8Bitdo’s black Sn30 Pro+ Gamepad sees rare discount to new low of $45

$45 Learn More
Save 25%

Save on Anker eufy video doorbells, portable projectors, more from $9

From $9 Learn More