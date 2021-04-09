FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Let these robotic vacuums handle the cleaning on sale from $160 (Save 36%)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is discounting a selection go Yeedi robotic vacuums headlined by its K700 2-in-1 Vacuum and Mop for $189.99. Usually fetching $300, today’s offer saves you over 36% and matches our previous mention for the all-time low. Yeedi’s K700 Robot Vacuum makes it so you won’t have to worry about manually doing the chores this year with dual vacuuming and mopping features, as well as a 110-minute runtime and 2000Pa of suction power. Over 1,400 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Be sure to shop the rest of today’s Yeedi robotic vacuum sale at Amazon before all of the price cuts expire at the end of the day. You’ll be able to lock-in up to 36% in savings on some more affordable offerings than the lead deal, but options that’ll still take care of the cleaning automatically throughout 2021.

While you can still save on Anker’s eufy RoboVac 30C vacuum at $180, as well as the higher-end 30C MAX at $200, there are plenty of other deals available in our home goods guide as we close out the work week.

Yeedi K700 Robot Vacuum features:

Smart navigation with Camera Mapping technology allows the robot vacuum to map its surroundings, and plan a zigzag path to clean an entire level of your home, to avoid missing spots, more efficient and cleaner than random cleaning. The vacuuming mode can last for 110min, with the largest 2000Pa suction, perfect for cleaning pet hair, food fragments, pet food on the carpet. 

