FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Anker’s latest sale discounts MagSafe chargers, Thunderbolt 3 docks, more from $13

-
Best of 9to5ToysAmazonSmartphone AccessoriesAnker
Save 33% From $13

Anker’s official Amazon storefront has launched a new sale today to close out the week with a collection of deals from $13. Shipping is free across the board for Prime members or in orders over $25. Headlining is the new Anker MagSafe-Compatible Wireless Charger for $15.99. Down from its usual $24 going rate, today’s offer amounts to 33% in savings and matches our previous mention for the all-time low. 

Anker’s new magnetic wireless charger delivers a more affordable solution than Apple’s official MagSafe offering to taking advantage of the unique refueling features on iPhone 12. Its slim design magnetically snaps right onto the back of your device and pairs with a 5-foot USB-C cable for charging up even when not right next to an outlet. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 405 customers and you can get a closer look in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

Other notable Anker deals today:

While you’ll still be able to find the very first price cut on Anker’s new PowerWave Sense 2-in-1 Charging Stand at $27, there are plenty of other discounts in our smartphone accessories guide. This morning saw a notable 50% price cut go live on mophie’s Ultrasuede Wireless 10W Charging Qi Pad, which you can now score for $15.

Anker MagSafe Charger features:

Snaps magnetically into place to ensure perfect alignment and a strong hold for stable and efficient charging. Pairs up flawlessly with the magnetic functions of the iPhone 12 series, as well as with compatible MagSafe phone cases to offer up to 7.5W of charging power. Note: Only works with the iPhone 12 series.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…

Anker

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

This Raspberry Pi 4 4GB starter kit includes all the es...
Google’s Pixel 4a 5G Fabric Case can be yours for...
VANKYO Leisure 3W Mini Projector with wireless iOS/Andr...
DEWALT’s 20V MAX XR Drill Combo Kit drops to new ...
Chefman’s highly-rated TurboFry 3.6-quart Air Fry...
Score a new cordless water flosser or electric toothbru...
Save up to 50% on mophie’s Ultrasuede Wireless 10...
Lutron’s HomeKit-enabled Caseta Deluxe Smart Swit...
Show More Comments

Related

50% off

Smartphone Accessories: Aukey MagSafe Charger $15 (Save 20%), more

From $8 Learn More
Save 32%

Smartphone Accessories: CHOETECH Fabric MagSafe 3-in-1 Charger $40 (Save 32%), more

From $6 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Kingdom Rush Origins, Finding, StoryToys, more

FREE+ Learn More
Save $20

This Raspberry Pi 4 4GB starter kit includes all the essentials at $95 (Save $20)

$95 Learn More
Reg. $60

Today’s best game deals: Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury $49, Just Dance 2021 $25, more

$49 Learn More
Save 27%

Google’s Pixel 4a 5G Fabric Case can be yours for $23.50 (Save 27%)

$23.50 Learn More
75% off

Nordstrom Rack’s Nike Private Sale offers up to 75% off Dri-FIT, running shoes, more

From $6 Learn More
Reg. $120

VANKYO Leisure 3W Mini Projector with wireless iOS/Android screen sharing from $70 (Reg. $120)

From $70 Learn More