Anker’s latest sale discounts MagSafe chargers, Thunderbolt 3 docks, more from $13

Anker’s official Amazon storefront has launched a new sale today to close out the week with a collection of deals from $13. Shipping is free across the board for Prime members or in orders over $25. Headlining is the new Anker MagSafe-Compatible Wireless Charger for $15.99. Down from its usual $24 going rate, today’s offer amounts to 33% in savings and matches our previous mention for the all-time low.

Anker’s new magnetic wireless charger delivers a more affordable solution than Apple’s official MagSafe offering to taking advantage of the unique refueling features on iPhone 12. Its slim design magnetically snaps right onto the back of your device and pairs with a 5-foot USB-C cable for charging up even when not right next to an outlet. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 405 customers and you can get a closer look in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

Other notable Anker deals today:

While you’ll still be able to find the very first price cut on Anker’s new PowerWave Sense 2-in-1 Charging Stand at $27, there are plenty of other discounts in our smartphone accessories guide. This morning saw a notable 50% price cut go live on mophie’s Ultrasuede Wireless 10W Charging Qi Pad, which you can now score for $15.

Anker MagSafe Charger features:

Snaps magnetically into place to ensure perfect alignment and a strong hold for stable and efficient charging. Pairs up flawlessly with the magnetic functions of the iPhone 12 series, as well as with compatible MagSafe phone cases to offer up to 7.5W of charging power. Note: Only works with the iPhone 12 series.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!