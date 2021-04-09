Finally upgrade to Wi-Fi 6 with NETGEAR’s affordable router at a low of $80 (Save 47%)

Amazon is currently offering the NETGEAR 4-Stream RAX20 Wi-Fi 6 Router for $79.99 shipped. Normally selling for $150, it recently just dropped to $130 with today’s offer saving you as much as 47% and marking a new all-time low. This NETGEAR router offers an affordable way to upgrade to Wi-Fi 6 while enjoying up to 1.8GB/s speeds and a 1,500-square foot range. Whether you just have a smaller home or want to finally upgrade your parents/family member’s network without scoring a high-end package, this router is worth a look. You’ll also find four Gigabit Ethernet ports, beam-forming antennas, and more. Rated 4/5 stars. Head below for more.

If you don’t think four Ethernet ports will be enough, a great way to use some of your savings would be to grab NETGEAR’s 5-port switch at $14. I’ve used this model in the past, and it’s a solid option for wiring up smart home hubs and any other gear in you setup. Most other customers seem to think so too, with over 55,000 shoppers having left a 4.6/5 star rating.

But if you think it’s time to upgrade your own Wi-Fi and the lead deal isn’t going to cut it, NETGEAR’s new Nighthawk Mesh Wi-Fi 6 system dropped in price for the first time and is now $100 off. That’s alongside all of the other markdowns in our networking guide, including the gamer-focused NETGEAR Nighthawk Pro Wi-Fi 6 Router at an all-time low of $285.

NETGEAR RAX20 Wi-Fi 6 Router features:

The NETGEAR 4-Stream AX1800 WiFi 6 Router, built with the latest generation WiFi 6 technology, provides greater capacity to handle more devices on your network and speeds up to 1.8Gbps ensuring that you can enjoy blazing fast internet connections on all your devices. This next-gen router is recommended for a small to medium home, up to 1,500 sq. ft., with 20 or more connected devices.

