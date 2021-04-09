FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Pocket an Imperial Stockman Folding Knife at $8 Prime shipped (Save 20%)

-
AmazonSports-FitnessImperial
20% off $8

Amazon is offering the Imperial Stockman Stainless Steel Folding Knife for $7.95 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 20% off the typical rate there and marks the best price we’ve tracked since July. If you prefer the sleek and compact look of traditional pocket knives, this offering is worth a look. When expanded the entire thing spans 5.9 inches and weighs in at under 2 ounces. The main 2.5-inch blade is comprised of 3Cr13MoV stainless steel with brass pins and steel bolsters holding it in place. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Another option priced almost identically to the deal above is Gerber’s Paraframe Mini Knife at $8 Prime shipped. It’s a more traditional pocket knife, if that’s your preferred style. Like the lead deal, you’ll be ready to easily open packings, and much more. More than 6,500 reviewers have left an average 4.6/5 star rating.

And in case you missed it, several new knives are now available for pre-order. Examples include Old Timer Trail Boss alongside Smith & Wesson’s 24/7 Tanto. Yet another that caught out attention is the Smith & Wesson Karambit folding knife with a titanium nitride coating and more.

Imperial Stockman Stainless Steel Folding Knife features:

  • 5.9 inch (15 cm) overall length with a blade length of 2.5 inches (6.4 cm) and a weight of 1.9 ounces
  • Blade is made of reliable 3Cr13MoV S.S. with a grey swirl POM handle, stainless steel bolsters and brass pins
  • Quick and easy access with nail pulls on every blade

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Sports-Fitness

Sports & Fitness Deals - workout apparel, yoga gear, treadmills, home gyms, cycling accessories, sports equipment, water bottles, more

Imperial

About the Author

Globe Electric’s elegant Dakota Desk Lamp plunges...
Samsung’s 2021 Wireless Fast Charge Pad just hit ...
Finally upgrade to Wi-Fi 6 with NETGEAR’s afforda...
Expand your smart home with a 4-pack of Wi-Fi RGB LED b...
Outfit your iPhone 12/Pro/Max with up to 60% off Speck ...
This 166-pack of Amazon Basics Felt Furniture Pads is o...
Upgrade your setup with a massive 31- by 12-inch desk p...
FLYBIRD’s Adjustable Utility Weight Bench hits ne...
Show More Comments

Related

Cricut Mug Press review: Custom, dishwasher- + microwave-safe mugs have never been easier

Learn More

will.i.am launches Xupermask “smart mask” with built-in fans, earbuds, Bluetooth 5.0, more

Learn More
24% off

Globe Electric’s elegant Dakota Desk Lamp plunges to $30.50 (Save 24%, Amazon low)

$30.50 Learn More
25% off

Samsung’s 2021 Wireless Fast Charge Pad just hit the Amazon all-time low at $30 (25% off), more

$30 Learn More
Reg. $150

Finally upgrade to Wi-Fi 6 with NETGEAR’s affordable router at a low of $80 (Save 47%)

$80 Learn More
30% off

Land a year of Sports Illustrated at 30% off today + more magazines from under $5/yr.

Under $5 Learn More
Orig. $140

Add an extra WORX surface to your garage with this refurb. multi-function table at $100

$100 Learn More
Rare savings

Humanscale’s popular ergonomic chairs, desk, other WFH upgrades now 20% off

20% off Learn More