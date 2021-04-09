Pocket an Imperial Stockman Folding Knife at $8 Prime shipped (Save 20%)

Amazon is offering the Imperial Stockman Stainless Steel Folding Knife for $7.95 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 20% off the typical rate there and marks the best price we’ve tracked since July. If you prefer the sleek and compact look of traditional pocket knives, this offering is worth a look. When expanded the entire thing spans 5.9 inches and weighs in at under 2 ounces. The main 2.5-inch blade is comprised of 3Cr13MoV stainless steel with brass pins and steel bolsters holding it in place. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Another option priced almost identically to the deal above is Gerber’s Paraframe Mini Knife at $8 Prime shipped. It’s a more traditional pocket knife, if that’s your preferred style. Like the lead deal, you’ll be ready to easily open packings, and much more. More than 6,500 reviewers have left an average 4.6/5 star rating.

And in case you missed it, several new knives are now available for pre-order. Examples include Old Timer Trail Boss alongside Smith & Wesson’s 24/7 Tanto. Yet another that caught out attention is the Smith & Wesson Karambit folding knife with a titanium nitride coating and more.

Imperial Stockman Stainless Steel Folding Knife features:

5.9 inch (15 cm) overall length with a blade length of 2.5 inches (6.4 cm) and a weight of 1.9 ounces

Blade is made of reliable 3Cr13MoV S.S. with a grey swirl POM handle, stainless steel bolsters and brass pins

Quick and easy access with nail pulls on every blade

