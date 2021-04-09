Kano’s latest Coding PC gets your kids in on the programming at $250 (Save $50)

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront currently offers the Kano second-generation Coding PC for $249.99 shipped. Also available for the same price directly from Best Buy. Typically fetching $300, today’s offer is good for a 33% discount, beats our previous mention by $30, and marks a new all-time low. Perfect for getting your little ones set up with their own PC, Kano’s latest addition to its stable of STEAM kits delivers an 11-inch touchscreen display. The laptop runs a full copy of Windows thanks to a partnership with Microsoft and pairs with a Surface-like folio keyboard cover for taking the learning and everything else on-the-go. Rated 4.2/5 stars from 220 customers and you can learn more in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

If you’re looking for a more unique way to introduce yourself or the little one to coding, LEGO’s Droid Commander set is worth a look. It enters with a more affordable $200 price tag and uses 1,177-pieces to foster programming concepts and the like by assembling three droids from the Star Wars universe. For a closer look, be sure to dive into our hands-on review.

Then go check out the just-announced $700 voice-activated Optimus Prime. This auto-transforming release works with your iPhone or Android device and delivers one of the most novel Transformer experiences to date. So be sure to get all of the details in our launch coverage.

Kano Coding PC features:

A beautiful, buildable, and powerful computer. Comes with Windows 10, runs all Windows software. Teaches coding, design, 3D modeling, and more. Two-in-one tablet and laptop, with 11.6” touchscreen and folio cover. Kano is Fast Company’s second most innovative company worldwide in electronics. The Kano PC is winner of TIME Magazine’s Best Inventions of the year.

