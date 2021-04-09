Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro drop to low of $162.50 each when you buy two (Reg. $200)

Verizon Wireless is currently offering two pairs of Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro for $324.98 shipped when adding two to your cart. Multiple styles are available that can be mixed and matched. Normally fetching $200 each, today’s offer amounts to $75 in savings overall and drops the price of each pair down to $162.50. That undercuts our previous mention by $7 and marks a new all-time low.

Living up to the pro naming scheme, Samsung’s latest earbuds enter with improved active noise cancellation that is joined by an Ambient Sound mode. You’ll also able to enjoy 28-hour playback per charge, IPX7 water-resistance, and seamless pairing to your Galaxy handset. We noted that they are “simply excellent” in our hands-on review, and Amazon customers back that claim with a 4.3/5 star rating from over 2,300 customers. Head below for more.

Those who can live without the latest and greatest from Samsung should consider option for the Galaxy Buds Live at $150 instead. You’ll still enjoy much of the same true wireless form-factor as above, but with a unique bean-shaped design and up to 21-hour playback. That’s also alongside active noise cancellation, which you can get a better idea of performance-wise in our hands-on review.

Don’t forget that you can still score a $200 discount on the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, which has returned to an all-time low. That’s alongside one of the best prices to date on Samsung Galaxy Buds+ at $100 as well as various official charging accessories from $30.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro features:

Escape and tune in to your own moment of Zen — all with a single tap. Your Galaxy Buds Pro puts intelligent Active Noise Cancellation at your fingertips. Relive the memories of every beat of your favorite song with an 11-mm woofer and 6.5-mm tweeter built into every earbud. Water won’t ruin your workout. Your IPX7 water-resistant Galaxy Buds Pro can keep the beat going even with a little rain. With Galaxy Buds Pro, you’ll feel confident you’re connected and heard.

