Samsung’s 2021 Wireless Fast Charge Pad just hit the Amazon all-time low at $30 (25% off), more

Amazon is now offering the 2021 Samsung Wireless Charger Fast Charge Pad for $29.99 shipped. That’s 25% off the regular $40 price tag and new Amazon all-time low. This wireless charging pad is compatible with just about all Qi-enabled devices including iPhone and Samsung devices as well as your wireless earbuds and AirPods. Alongside the included wall charger, this harnesses “up to 9W of Fast Charging” power while being compatible with “PD and Adaptive Fast Charging travel adapters.” And finally, the sleek black Qi pad also makes use of battery status indicator lights that dim at night so as to not disturb your slumber. Rated 4+ stars. More deals and details below.

But if it’s your standard, flat wireless charging pad you’re after, Anker’s 10W PowerWave Pad is among our favorite low-priced options. It is currently selling for under $9.50 Prime shipped at Amazon where it carries a 4+ star rating from over 96,000 customers.

We also have mophie’s 10W model on sale for $15 Prime shipped as well as a host of fresh new Anker price drops including its MagSafe gear and more from $13 right here.

But there are also plenty of notable price drops on other Samsung chargers ranging from $23 options right up to the sweet Trio model. Browse through all of those deals right here and down below:

Powers your favorite devices. The Wireless Charger is compatible with both Android and Apple devices, so you can simply place and charge your phone or favorite earbuds.

Designed to fit your space. Simply place the Wireless Charger where you want it. With a slim, smooth and compact design, it fits even in your smaller spaces, so it’s easy to access when your phone or earbuds need a little extra juice.

