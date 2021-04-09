FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Score a new cordless water flosser or electric toothbrush from $14, today only (Save 36%)

-
AmazonHome Goodsatmoko
Save 36% From $14

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering the ATMOKO Cordless Water Flosser for $23.79 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from its $35 going rate, you’re looking at 32% in savings with today’s offer marking a new all-time low by $6. This cordless water flosser elevates your oral care routine with three cleaning modes to help keep your teeth and gums their healthiest. Recharged via USB, it comes with eight jet tips and is said to be five times more effective than traditional flossing. Over 2,000 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating.

Also on sale today, Amazon has the ATMOKO Electric Toothbrush for $14.59. Down from $23, today’s offer amounts to 36% in savings and marks a new all-time low. Delivering an affordable way to get in the electric toothbrush game, this offering sports five different cleaning modes alongside a rechargeable battery that’ll go for 30 days before needing to refuel. There’s also eight included brush heads to round out the package. Over 14,000 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating.

Then go hit up our home goods guide for even more discounts. This morning saw a pair of budget-friendly robotic vacuums get even more affordable from $160, which are joined by this 15-piece dynamic cutlery knife block set at $94 and these Chemical Guys car wash deals from $8.50.

ATMOKO Cordless Water Flosser features:

ATMOKO cordless water Flosser has been clinically proven to be up to 5x more effective than traditional flossing while also being gentler on gums and teeth. effectively removes up to 99% of plaque that traditional brushing and flossing can’t reach. perfect for braces, implants, and other dental work, Enjoy healthier gums and brighter teeth in just 1 minute a day.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

atmoko

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

This Raspberry Pi 4 4GB starter kit includes all the es...
Google’s Pixel 4a 5G Fabric Case can be yours for...
VANKYO Leisure 3W Mini Projector with wireless iOS/Andr...
Anker’s latest sale discounts MagSafe chargers, T...
Bring home a $140+ Winix PlasmaWave Air Purifier for ju...
DEWALT’s 20V MAX XR Drill Combo Kit drops to new ...
Chefman’s highly-rated TurboFry 3.6-quart Air Fry...
Lutron’s HomeKit-enabled Caseta Deluxe Smart Swit...
Show More Comments

Related

Green Deals: Cruise around town on the Hover-1 Alpha Electric Scooter at $340 (Reg. $400), more

Learn More
Reg. $1+

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Kingdom Rush Origins, Finding, StoryToys, more

FREE+ Learn More
Save $20

This Raspberry Pi 4 4GB starter kit includes all the essentials at $95 (Save $20)

$95 Learn More
Reg. $60

Today’s best game deals: Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury $49, Just Dance 2021 $25, more

$49 Learn More
Save 27%

Google’s Pixel 4a 5G Fabric Case can be yours for $23.50 (Save 27%)

$23.50 Learn More
75% off

Nordstrom Rack’s Nike Private Sale offers up to 75% off Dri-FIT, running shoes, more

From $6 Learn More
Reg. $120

VANKYO Leisure 3W Mini Projector with wireless iOS/Android screen sharing from $70 (Reg. $120)

From $70 Learn More
Save 33%

Anker’s latest sale discounts MagSafe chargers, Thunderbolt 3 docks, more from $13

From $13 Learn More