Score a new cordless water flosser or electric toothbrush from $14, today only (Save 36%)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering the ATMOKO Cordless Water Flosser for $23.79 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from its $35 going rate, you’re looking at 32% in savings with today’s offer marking a new all-time low by $6. This cordless water flosser elevates your oral care routine with three cleaning modes to help keep your teeth and gums their healthiest. Recharged via USB, it comes with eight jet tips and is said to be five times more effective than traditional flossing. Over 2,000 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating.

Also on sale today, Amazon has the ATMOKO Electric Toothbrush for $14.59. Down from $23, today’s offer amounts to 36% in savings and marks a new all-time low. Delivering an affordable way to get in the electric toothbrush game, this offering sports five different cleaning modes alongside a rechargeable battery that’ll go for 30 days before needing to refuel. There’s also eight included brush heads to round out the package. Over 14,000 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating.

ATMOKO Cordless Water Flosser features:

ATMOKO cordless water Flosser has been clinically proven to be up to 5x more effective than traditional flossing while also being gentler on gums and teeth. effectively removes up to 99% of plaque that traditional brushing and flossing can’t reach. perfect for braces, implants, and other dental work, Enjoy healthier gums and brighter teeth in just 1 minute a day.

