This ultrasonic humidifier helps the whole family breathe easy, 500-sq. foot coverage at just $42

Save 21% $42

Upper Echelon (100% positive feedback last 12-months) via Amazon is offering the Everlasting Comfort 6L humidifier for $41.83 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Down from its usual going rate of about $55, this marks the very biggest savings of the year and a new all-time low price. This “whisper-quiet” humidifier never registers above 30dB, making it suitable for even the fussiest of sleepers, (and parents, that means you too.) And the uncommon 6L tank can cover an area of 500 square-feet, so you can sleep soundly up to six nights before you need to refill. The essential oil tray also makes it ideal for aromatherapy, all backed by a two-year warranty. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 30,000 Amazon shoppers. See below for more.

If you don’t need quite that much blanket coverage, you can save on this TaoTronics 3L humidifier now just $25.49 shipped. The space-saving tank can run up to 30 hours continually between refills, and can cover up to 323 square-feet, so it’s perfect for dorms, bedrooms, or home offices. Running silently at just under 28dB, it also comes with an aromatherapy tray for all your essential oil favorites. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 5,000 customers.

Just in time for Mother’s Day, take a look at some great home goods deals like this 12-Pc. Melamine Dinnerware Set for $21, an adorable Mickey Mouse Instant Pot at $59, or Masterbuilt’s Stainless Steel Tabletop Propane Grill now just $100. And for anyone on a home-improvement kick, you can save $100 on DEWALT’s 20V MAX XR Drill Combo Kit.

Everlasting Comfort 6L humidifier features:

The Everlasting Comfort 6 Liter Humidifier is the perfect tool for taking a room from uncomfortably dry to comfortably perfect. Our bedroom humidifier is ideally suited for rooms up to 500 square feet. It features a whisper quiet ultrasonic motor that will ensure you don’t get annoyed or distracted by a constant buzzing. The adjustable motor pumps a cool mist out of the 360 degree nozzle that disperses water molecules in a wide array. The humidifier’s large room capacity is thanks to its 6 liter water tank that can keep pumping for 50 hours straight. That means fewer refills and less maintenance compared to similar humidifiers. 

