Masterbuilt’s Stainless Steel Tabletop Propane Grill strikes new Amazon low of $100

Amazon is offering the Masterbuilt Stainless Steel Tabletop Grill (SH19030819) for $99.99 shipped. That’s $19 off the going rate found at retailers like Lowe’s and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $17. Want the freedom to easily grill at home, the park, or pretty much anywhere else this summer? If so, this tabletop, propane-fueled solution is worth considering. You’ll garner 288-square inches of cooking space, a total of 10,000 BTUs, and a U-shaped burner for “maximum heat distribution.” A push-button ignition switch makes it easy to get this unit up and running. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Keep your grill looking as good as new when scrubbing it down with Cuisinart’s Grill Cleaning Brush at $7 Prime shipped. Today’s savings more than cover this purchase and with it you’ll be able to enjoy using a spotless grill each time you fire it up. With over 3,600 reviews so far, this offering is rated an average of 4.5/5 stars.

And that’s not all, there are several other deals live that could be right up your alley. For instance, Chefman’s highly-rated TurboFry 3.6-quart Air Fryer Oven is $30, J.A. Henckels 15-piece Dynamic Cutlery Knife Block Set is down to $94, and this Amazon best-selling stainless steel mini freezer is $152.50. And if something more compact will satisfy your grilling needs, check out the discount we’ve spotted on Cuisinart’s 14-inch Portable Charcoal solution at $21 Prime shipped.

Masterbuilt Stainless Steel Tabletop Grill features:

288 sq. inches of total cooking surface

10,000 BTU stainless steel “U” shaped burner for maximum heat distribution

Folding legs and locking lid make moving grill easy

Chrome-coated warming rack_Stainless steel construction and cooking grates

Push-button ignition lights burner quickly and easily

