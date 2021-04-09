This Amazon-made 12-Pc. Melamine Dinnerware Set is difficult to break at $21 (40% off)

Amazon is offering its Amazon Basics 12-Piece Melamine Dinnerware Set for $21.10 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 40% off the typical rate there and undercuts the previous low by $9. This Amazon-made dinnerware set boasts a break-resistant design that is fully comprised of melamine. The 12-piece set includes enough 10.5-inch dinner plates, 8.8-inch salad plates, and 7.5-inch bowls to service a table of four. Everything here is safe to run through the dishwasher and is backed by a 1-year warranty. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Call me old fashioned, but I don't use a dishwasher. Instead I tend to wash dishes right away with something like Scotch-Brite's Non-Scratch Dishwand. This way I never have to deal with opening a stinky dishwasher or a backlog of dishes that need to be unloaded before I can reload.

Amazon Basics 12-Piece Melamine Dinnerware Set features:

Durable: made of break-resistant 100% melamine material (no fillers); BPA-free for added safety

Classic style: eye-catching design includes a charming, vibrant pattern that won’t wear off

Everyday use: suitable for frequent indoor or outdoor use, whether at home, in an RV or trailer, or camping

