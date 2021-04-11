New Beats Flex Wireless Earphones are ideal workout companions at $40 (Save 20%)

Amazon is currently offering the New Beats Flex Wireless Earphones for $39.99 shipped in a variety of styles. Normally fetching $50, today’s offer amounts to 20% in savings, is only the third notable price cut we’ve seen, and matches our previous mention for the all-time low. Headlining the feature set on the New Beats Flex, you’ll find Apple’s W1 chip built-in which offers fast pairing as well as up to 12-hours of listening on a single charge. The around-neck design delivers an inline microphone with playback controls and is perfect for working out thanks to added water- and sweat-resistance. Over 9,000 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating, largely agreeing with our hands-on review. More details below.

Save even more cash when you ditch the Beats branding and go with the Anker Soundcore Spirit 2 Earbuds at $35. This alternative arrives with much of the same around-the-neck design but delivers a more affordable price tag that’s backed by 14-hour battery life, IP67 water-resistance, and a 4.3/5 star rating to complete the package.

Over in our headphones guide, you’ll still find plenty of other discounts if either of the more affordable earbuds just aren’t going to cut it. You can now drop two pairs of Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro down to $162.50 each, or just go with the Samsung Galaxy Buds+ at $100 and call it a day.

New Beats Flex Wireless Earphones features:

In your ears or around your neck, Beats Flex are as versatile as the life you lead. Whether you’re listening to music, taking calls, or scrolling your social feed, you’ll always be ready for what’s next. Magnetic earbuds make listening that much easier by automatically playing music when they’re in your ears and pausing when they’re attached around your neck.

