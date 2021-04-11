FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

New Beats Flex Wireless Earphones are ideal workout companions at $40 (Save 20%)

-
AmazonHeadphonesBeats
$50 $40

Amazon is currently offering the New Beats Flex Wireless Earphones for $39.99 shipped in a variety of styles. Normally fetching $50, today’s offer amounts to 20% in savings, is only the third notable price cut we’ve seen, and matches our previous mention for the all-time low. Headlining the feature set on the New Beats Flex, you’ll find Apple’s W1 chip built-in which offers fast pairing as well as up to 12-hours of listening on a single charge. The around-neck design delivers an inline microphone with playback controls and is perfect for working out thanks to added water- and sweat-resistance. Over 9,000 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating, largely agreeing with our hands-on review. More details below.

Save even more cash when you ditch the Beats branding and go with the Anker Soundcore Spirit 2 Earbuds at $35. This alternative arrives with much of the same around-the-neck design but delivers a more affordable price tag that’s backed by 14-hour battery life, IP67 water-resistance, and a 4.3/5 star rating to complete the package.

Over in our headphones guide, you’ll still find plenty of other discounts if either of the more affordable earbuds just aren’t going to cut it. You can now drop two pairs of Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro down to $162.50 each, or just go with the Samsung Galaxy Buds+ at $100 and call it a day.

New Beats Flex Wireless Earphones features:

In your ears or around your neck, Beats Flex are as versatile as the life you lead. Whether you’re listening to music, taking calls, or scrolling your social feed, you’ll always be ready for what’s next. Magnetic earbuds make listening that much easier by automatically playing music when they’re in your ears and pausing when they’re attached around your neck. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Headphones

Nearly every consumer-focused headphone in 2020 features a wireless design However, wired alternatives still have their place. The best deals that you'll find here at…

Beats

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

mophie’s 3-in-1 iPhone 7.5W Qi Charging Station is do...
Don’t pay AirPods prices, these 1MORE true wirele...
Score Radio Flyer’s Classic Red Tricycle for your...
TiVo’s Stream 4K media player brings Android TV to th...
Amazon’s All-new Echo Show 10 with rotating scree...
DEWALT’s 31-piece Security Screwdriver Set falls ...
Diesel’s 59mm Mega Chief Iridescent Watch dives t...
LG’s 34-inch UltraWide Monitor hits all-time low ...
Show More Comments

Related

Save 25%

OIVO’s best-selling dual controller PS4 Cooling Power Station drops to $21.50 (Save 25%)

$21.50 Learn More
Save 33%

mophie’s 3-in-1 iPhone 7.5W Qi Charging Station is down to $94 (Save 33%), more from $40

From $40 Learn More
Save 50%

Don’t pay AirPods prices, these 1MORE true wireless earbuds are 50% off from $40

From $40 Learn More
Reg. $60

Score Radio Flyer’s Classic Red Tricycle for your kids at $49 (Reg. $60)

$49 Learn More
Save 30%

Take 30% off this Greenworks 48V 20-in. electric mower, more outdoor tools starting at $33

$280 Learn More
Reg. $49

TiVo’s Stream 4K media player brings Android TV to the home theater at $35 (Save 28%)

$35 Learn More
Reg. $250

Amazon’s All-new Echo Show 10 with rotating screen now down to low of $200 (Save $50)

$200 Learn More
Save 83%

Kick off summer reading with up to 93% off Kindle eBooks starting at $2

From $2 Learn More