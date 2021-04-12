Take up to 48% off Amazon Basics hangers, baskets, kitchen carts, more from $16

Amazon is taking up to 48% off select home storage basics, like this 50-pack of velvet hangers with clips for $38.24 shipped. Regularly going for $45, this 15% savings brings the price down to one of the lowest of the year. These multi-function hangers are ideal for anyone trying to reduce clutter or better budget their space. You can hang your shirts, slacks, dresses or accessories all on the same non-slip velvet hanger, saving you on cash, closet space, and stress all in one. I got a pack of these when I started undergrad, and it was a massive stress-saver in that tiny dorm room closet. It’s no wonder they’ve earned the #1 best-seller spot and glowing 4.8/5 star ratings from over 100,000 customers. Head below for even more space-saving deals.
Other notable home storage deals:
- 6-tier hanging shelf organizer: $26 (Reg. $31)
- 3-tier rolling utility/kitchen cart: $39 (Reg. $45)
- 3-pack copper wire baskets: $30.50 (Reg. $35)
- cleaning duster kit: $15.50 (Reg. $30)
- 2-pack 16×18-in. drying rack: $18 (Reg. $21.50)
- …even more home storage deals…
You can save even more on eversay essentials, like this 4-foot Master Combo Bike Lock for only $3, a 4-pack of lightning charger cables for $16, or take up to 50% off Reebok running shoes. Or fill up those hangers with deals on Amazon bathrobes, loungewear, and more from $16.
Amazon Basics Velvet Hangers feature:
- Hang skirts, slacks, denim, suits, matching sets, and more
- Includes dual clips that hold articles of clothing firmly at the waistline as well as a top hanger for shirts or jackets
- Durable metal construction with non-slip velvet surface; keeps items in place and prevents shifting and slippage
- Bend and rust resistant
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!