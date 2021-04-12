FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Take up to 48% off Amazon Basics hangers, baskets, kitchen carts, more from $16

Amazon is taking up to 48% off select home storage basics, like this 50-pack of velvet hangers with clips for $38.24 shipped. Regularly going for $45, this 15% savings brings the price down to one of the lowest of the year. These multi-function hangers are ideal for anyone trying to reduce clutter or better budget their space. You can hang your shirts, slacks, dresses or accessories all on the same non-slip velvet hanger, saving you on cash, closet space, and stress all in one. I got a pack of these when I started undergrad, and it was a massive stress-saver in that tiny dorm room closet. It’s no wonder they’ve earned the #1 best-seller spot and glowing 4.8/5 star ratings from over 100,000 customers. Head below for even more space-saving deals.

Other notable home storage deals:

You can save even more on eversay essentials, like this 4-foot Master Combo Bike Lock for only $3, a 4-pack of lightning charger cables for $16, or take up to 50% off Reebok running shoes. Or fill up those hangers with deals on Amazon bathrobes, loungewear, and more from $16.

Amazon Basics Velvet Hangers feature:

  • Hang skirts, slacks, denim, suits, matching sets, and more
  • Includes dual clips that hold articles of clothing firmly at the waistline as well as a top hanger for shirts or jackets
  • Durable metal construction with non-slip velvet surface; keeps items in place and prevents shifting and slippage
  • Bend and rust resistant

