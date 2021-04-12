Amazon offers bathrobes, pajamas, and loungewear from $16 Prime shipped

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, HOTOUCH (98% positive feedback) via Amazon is offering up to 40% off on bathrobes, pajamas, and loungewear from $16. Our top pick from this sale is the Kimono Lightweight Bathrobe for $17.27 Prime shipped. Regularly priced at $28 and today’s rate is an Amazon all-time low. This style is available in 28 color options and the tie waist is also flattering. It’s also available in a wide array of size options too. Rated 4.5/5 stars with over 9,000 reviews from happy Amazon customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks.

Additional deals include:

Finally, you will want to check out the Sunglass Hut Flash Sale that’s offering 20% off Oakley, Michael Kors, Ralph Lauren, Tory Burch, and more.

HOTOUCH Lightweight Bathrobe features:

Warm and soft fabric. Let you enjoy the relaxed and cozy time at home.These bathrobes will keep you warm after bath and conserve your body heat.

Side pockets to keep your hands warm or to keep things close by your side while you are lounging or nursing your baby.

Our robes are lightweight and ideal for vacation, spa, gym.Perfect addition to your morning routine, relaxed evening plans, for shower party.

