FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Amazon offers bathrobes, pajamas, and loungewear from $16 Prime shipped

-
AmazonFashion
40% off From $16

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, HOTOUCH (98% positive feedback) via Amazon is offering up to 40% off on bathrobes, pajamas, and loungewear from $16. Our top pick from this sale is the Kimono Lightweight Bathrobe for $17.27 Prime shipped. Regularly priced at $28 and today’s rate is an Amazon all-time low. This style is available in 28 color options and the tie waist is also flattering. It’s also available in a wide array of size options too. Rated 4.5/5 stars with over 9,000 reviews from happy Amazon customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks.

Additional deals include:

Finally, you will want to check out the Sunglass Hut Flash Sale that’s offering 20% off Oakley, Michael Kors, Ralph Lauren, Tory Burch, and more.

HOTOUCH Lightweight Bathrobe features:

  • Warm and soft fabric. Let you enjoy the relaxed and cozy time at home.These bathrobes will keep you warm after bath and conserve your body heat.
  • Side pockets to keep your hands warm or to keep things close by your side while you are lounging or nursing your baby.
  • Our robes are lightweight and ideal for vacation, spa, gym.Perfect addition to your morning routine, relaxed evening plans, for shower party.
  • Perfect addition to your morning routine, relaxed evening plans, for shower party, from valentine gift for woman, bridesmaid robe, hen party, wedding morning, bridal shower, spa day, birthday gift for her

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

About the Author

SanDisk’s Ixpand 10W Qi Charger automatically backs u...
Today’s best game deals: Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order ...
Anker Gold Box: High power $104 MacBook USB-C battery, ...
Outdoor Research Anniversary Sale takes 25% off select ...
Let Shark’s IQ AV970 Robot Vacuum handle the chor...
Amazon 1-day leather goods sale from $4: Utility apron,...
Smarten up your garage doors! Chamberlain MyQ Gold Box:...
Take BBQs next level this summer: Yummly Smart Meat The...
Show More Comments

Related

50% off

The North Face, Arc’teryx, Backcountry, more up to 50% off at Steep and Cheap

From $5 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Cubasis 3, ProShot, Daily Workouts, Simply Yoga, more

FREE+ Learn More
Save 35%

SanDisk’s Ixpand 10W Qi Charger automatically backs up your iPhone from $80 (Up to 35% off)

From $80 Learn More
Reg. $35+

Today’s best game deals: Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order from $19, Watch Dogs Legion $20, more

From $19 Learn More
$750 off

Save up to $750 on 65-inch+ LG and Samsung 4K smart TVs from $1,499 + more from $500

$1,499+ Learn More
50% off

Home Depot’s spring sale takes up to $390 off RYOBI electric riding mowers, grills, more

Shop now Learn More
46% off

Anker Gold Box: High power $104 MacBook USB-C battery, $15 wireless mouse, more

$15+ Learn More
25% off

Outdoor Research Anniversary Sale takes 25% off select gear from $10

From $10 Learn More