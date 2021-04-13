Bring Alexa on the road with Amazon’s Echo Auto for $20 Prime shipped (Reg. up to $50)

Amazon is now offering its Echo Auto for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly as much as $50, this is up to 60% or $30 off the going rate and the lowest we can find. Alongside the included vent mount, this device connects to the Alexa app on your phone and “plays through your car’s speakers via auxiliary input or your smartphone’s Bluetooth connection.” Its built-in 8-mic array is designed to hear your orders over “over music, A/C, and road noise” with the ability to transform your phone into a “driver-friendly display…with easy-touch shortcuts.” Rated 4+ stars from over 110,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

Now if you’re not sold on Amazon’s Alexa in-car system above, a simple car mount might do the trick instead. iOttie has always been one of the go-to brands and you’ll find a number of its options on Amazon starting from around $6 or so right here. There are plenty of options for just about any handset, new or old, to provide a nice heads-up and safe home for your phone on the road.

You can check out more of the newer iOttie options right here, just make sure to dive into our coverage of the brand’s Aivo Auto-Sensing Car Mount with Alexa and 10W Qi charging built-in.

And don’t forget, Amazon’s All-new Echo Show 10 with a rotating screen is now down to a new low of $200, or $50 off the going rate as well.

More on Echo Auto:

Add Alexa to your car – Connects to the Alexa app on your phone and plays through your car’s speakers via auxiliary input or your smartphone’s Bluetooth connection. Includes Vent Mount.

Designed for the road – With 8 microphones and far-field technology, Echo Auto can hear you over music, A/C, and road noise.

Go beyond radio – Voice control Echo Auto through the Alexa app to stream from Audible, Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, SiriusXM, and radio stations with TuneIn and iHeartRadio.

Just ask – Use your voice to play music, check the news, make calls, add to your to do-list, set reminders, pay for gas, and more.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!