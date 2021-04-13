FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Save up to $449 on Apple’s previous-generation MacBook Pro (Refurb)

-
Apple
New lows $449 off

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon is currently offering Apple’s previous-generation 2020 13-inch MacBook Pro i5/16GB/1TB for $1,549.99 shipped in renewed condition. Normally fetching $1,999, today’s offer amounts to $449 in savings, beats the current Amazon deal on a new condition model by $199, and marks the best price we’ve seen to date. If the current M1 MacBook lineup isn’t cutting it for you spec-wise, this Intel machine arrives with a 10th generation processor alongside four Thunderbolt 3 ports, 1TB of storage, and 16GB of RAM. That’s alongside a True Tone Retina display, Touch Bar, and Intel Iris graphics with 10-hours of battery life rounding out the notable features. Includes a 90-day Amazon Renewed Guarantee. Head below for more.

Then be sure to check out the rest of today’s MacBook Pro Gold Box for even more ways to save on Apple’s previous-generation Intel machines. There are various configurations available if the featured 1TB model is overkill for your needs, with prices starting at $1,350. You’ll also find the same 90-day Amazon Renewed Guarantee noted above.

But if you don’t need the increased SSD capacity or 16GB of RAM, you’ll be much better served by Apple’s latest M1 MacBook Pro, which also happens to be on sale right now. Down to its second-best price, you can grab the 8GB/256GB model for $1,199. You can also score a new low on Apple’s 512GB M1 MacBook Air today at $100 off, as well.

Apple 13-inch MacBook Pro features:

MacBook Pro elevates the notebook to a whole new level of performance and portability. Wherever your ideas take you, you’ll get there faster than ever with high‑performance processors and memory, advanced graphics, blazing‑fast storage, and more — all in a compact 3-pound package.

