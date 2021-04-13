FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Apple’s 512GB M1 MacBook Air is now down to a new all-time low at $100 off

-
New low $100 off

Amazon currently offers the Apple M1 13-inch MacBook Air 512GB for $1,149 shipped. Down from its usual $1,249 going rate, today’s offer amounts to $100 in savings, is $50 under previous price cuts, and marks a new all-time low. Apple’s new MacBook Air packs a familiar 13-inch design but with completely overhauled internals that deliver stellar battery life and notable performance gains despite a fan-less build. On top of 512GB of storage and 8GB of RAM, there’s also a pair of Thunderbolt 4 ports here as well as Apple’s Magic Keyboard and upwards of 18-hour battery life. Get a better idea of its performance in our hands-on review, and then head below for more.

A great way to put some of your savings to work will be by expanding the I/O selection of the M1 MacBook Air with Anker’s PowerExpand+ 7-in-1 USB-C Hub at $24. This offering arrives with a bevy of ports including HDMI, USB-A, SD card readers, and even 100W USB-C power delivery. Its aluminum housing should fit right in with the rest of your Apple setup too, which is always a nice perk. There’s also a 4.7/5 star rating from over 5,600 customers, as well.

Those who would benefit from the added performance can also still score the latest M1 MacBook Pro at $100 off alongside everything else in our Apple guide. Amazon is still clearing out Apple’s latest iPad mini at the second-best price yet of $345 on top of AirPods Pro falling to $200.

Apple 13-inch M1 MacBook Air features:

The Apple 13″ MacBook Air features Apple’s first chip designed specifically for Mac. The Apple M1 integrates the CPU, GPU, Neural Engine, I/O, and more into a single system on a chip (SoC). Tackle your projects with the fast 8-Core CPU and take on graphics-intensive apps and games with the 8-core GPU. Accelerate machine learning tasks with the 16-core Neural Engine. Complete with a silent, fanless design and up to 18 hours of battery life, the MacBook Air is still portable, but now a lot more powerful. It also has 8GB of unified RAM and a 512GB SSD.

