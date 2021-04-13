FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

LaCie’s d2 Professional 6TB USB-C External Hard Drive drops to new low at $200

-
New low $200

Amazon is offering LaCie’s d2 Professional 6TB USB-C External Hard Drive for $199.99 shipped. Today’s deal marks only the second substantial price-cut we’ve ever tracked, adding up to a new all-time low. The standing desktop hard drive features transfer speeds up to 240MB/s and BarraCuda Pro enterprise-class performance, for a reliable high-capacity hard drive that’s sure to last. It comes ready for USB-C connectivity, all in a quiet, compact aluminum form-factor. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 650 Amazon customers, with your machine and data backed up by a 5-year warranty. Head below for more.

Just looking for some extra storage space at a low price? You’ll find a great option with Seagate’s Expansion Desktop 6TB External Hard Drive for $114.99. You sacrifice some of the transfer speed and the Thunderbolt 3 compatibility, but this is a solid choice for anyone just looking to keep their files, photos, or home videos safe at a great, low price. You can even opt for 8TB capacity and still fly in $50 under today’s lead deal. Backed by a 1-year warranty, and rated 4.6/5 stars from over 17,000 customers.

For other notable computer deals, you’ll want to check out Apple’s latest M1 Mac mini for $140 off, HP’s 14-inch Chromebook down to just $230, or this G Pro Mechanical Gaming Keyboard from Logitech for $100.

LaCie d2 Professional 6TB USB-C External HDD features:

  • Easily edit and archive projects with 6TB of capacity and speeds of up to 240MB/s
  • Seamlessly connect to USB-C and Thunderbolt 3 computers and enjoy reduced noise and vibration thanks to an aluminum form factor
  • Equipped with BarraCuda Pro enterprise-class drive for ultimate reliability and performance
  • Enjoy long-term peace of mind with the included five-year limited warranty including Rescue Data Recovery Services

