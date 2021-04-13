FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Logitech’s G Pro Mechanical Gaming Keyboard drops to new all-time low at just $100

Amazon
$30 off $100

Amazon is offering the Logitech G PRO Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $99.99 shipped. Regularly going for $130, today’s savings is the largest we’ve ever tracked for a new all-time low. Built for the seasoned eSports pro, or a star on the rise, this keyboard features sturdy GX Blue Click switches for quick, unmistakable key presses. The compact design is ideal for competition, and you can program static or custom lighting patterns with the LIGHTSYNC feature. And for the at-home pro, there are 12 programmable macro command keys available through the Logitech G Hub software. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 1,000 customers. See more below.

If you’re not quite at a place where a $100 keyboard is a sound investment, take a look at the Redragon S101 gaming keyboard and mouse combo for just $33.99. You can still enjoy RGB backlighting, anti-ghosting keys for optimal performance, plus a sleek gaming mouse all for 1/3 the price of today’s lead deal. This #1 best-selling keyboard is rated 4.6/5 stars from over 27,000 customers.

You won’t want to miss the rest of today’s PC and gaming deals, like Sabrent’s USB-C hub from $12, Klipsch’s latest T5 II True Wireless Earbuds from $141, or score a 1-year PlayStation Plus subscription for more than 50% off. And while the daily deal has passed, you can still nab the ROG Zephyrus G14 gaming laptop on sale for $1,200.

Logitech G PRO Mechanical Gaming Keyboard features:

Built for pros from the bottom up. A compact tenkeyless design frees up table space for low-sens mousing. Pro-grade Clicky switches give you an audible feedback bump. Programmable LIGHTSYNC RGB and onboard memory lets you customize and store a lighting pattern for tournaments. A detachable cable makes for easy transportation. Play to Win.

