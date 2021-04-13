FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Libratone’s Q Adapt Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones are down to $49

Reg. $169 $49

SideDeal is currently offering the Libratone Q Adapt Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones for $49 shipped. Having originally retailed for $249, we’ve more recently been tracking a $169 going rate with today’s offer marking the best price we’ve seen in over a year. Libratone’s Q Adapt Headphones deliver noise cancellation alongside Bluetooth connectivity. You’ll be able to count on a pair of 40mm neodymium drivers which pairs with up to 20-hour battery life to complete the package. Over 140 customers have left a 4/5 star rating.

Save even more when you opt for these TaoTronics ANC Headphones at $43 instead. While you’ll benefit from much of the same sound isolation comforts found above, these ditch the more stylish design on the Libratone cans. Though that bulkier design comes with up to 40-hour battery life alongside a 4.2/5 star rating from over 4,000 customers.

Otherwise, give our headphones guide a look for all of the other best discounts out there right now. You can still score AirPods Pro for $200 at Amazon, alongside the collection of Klipsch’s latest T5 II True Wireless Earbuds which are also on sale right now from $151.

Libratone Q Adapt Headphones features:

Libratone Q adapt active noise cancelling headphones significantly cancel 90% ambient noise such as airplane/bus/factory/office noise, etc. so you can focus on what you doing without any distractions. ANC function works well in both wired and wireless mode.

