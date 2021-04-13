Save up to 38% on Klipsch’s latest T5 II True Wireless Earbuds from $141

Amazon offers the Klipsch T5 II True Wireless Sport Earbuds for $141.11 shipped in a variety of styles. Usually fetching $229, today’s offer amounts to a 34% discount, beats our previous mention by $19, and marks a new all-time low. As one of Klipsch’s latest true wireless earbuds, the new Sport model delivers IP67 water-resistant design alongside memory foam ear tips and other features that make them ideal workout companions. You’ll also benefit from 8-hour battery life which jumps up to 24 thanks to the USB-C charging case which has a rugged design to match the earbuds themselves. Transparency mode completes the package here. Rated 4/5 stars from over 295 customers and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Otherwise, go with the standard Klipsch T5 II True Wireless Earbuds at $150. These happen to be on sale as well, and down from the usual $199 price tag to the second-best price yet. You’ll find similar audio quality as the featured deal, but without the added water-resistance or workout-ready build. Rated 4.3/5 stars and you can learn more in our launch coverage. Or go with the Sport McLaren Edition at $186, down from its $249 going rate and marking a new low.

Otherwise, give our headphones guide a look for all of the other best discounts out there right now. You can still score AirPods Pro for $200 at Amazon, alongside one of the best Amazon prices to date on Samsung Galaxy Buds Live at $120

Klipsch T5 II Sport Earbuds feature:

The same advanced acoustic engineering and industrial design from our legendary home theater speakers provide the performance, voice and design for the T5 II Series earphones. They are engineered for pure performance and designed to be the best sounding most comfortable earphones on Earth and the embodiment of legendary Klipsch sound.

