FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

9to5Toys Daily: April 14, 2021 – Apple Watch Series 6 $164 off, OnePlus 8/Pro, more

-
9to5Toys Daily

Listen to a recap of the best deals and news from 9to5Toys each day at noon. 9to5Toys Daily is available on iTunes and Apple PodcastsGoogle Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed. New episodes of 9to5Toys Daily are recorded every weekday. Subscribe to our podcast in iTunes/Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.

Top deals:

https://9to5toys.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/5/2021/04/9to5Toys-Daily-2.1.2021-41421-11.15-AM.mp3

Host:

Blair Altland 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

9to5Toys Daily

New episodes of 9to5Toys Daily are recorded every weekday. Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes…

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

9to5Toys Daily: April 13, 2021 – M1 MacBook Air $100 ...
9to5Toys Daily: April 12, 2021 – Save on M1 MacBook P...
9to5Toys Daily: April 9, 2021 – Save on Anker iPhone...
9to5Toys Daily: April 8, 2021 – Apple Watch and iPhon...
9to5Toys Daily: April 7, 2021 – Save on iPad Air, mer...
9to5Toys Daily: April 6, 2021 – Save on Anker iPhone ...
9to5Toys Daily: April 5, 2021 – Save on M1 MacBook Pr...
9to5Toys Daily: April 2, 2021 – Save on OtterBox iPho...
Show More Comments

Related

Podcast

9to5Toys Daily: April 12, 2021 – Save on M1 MacBook Pro, official iPhone 12 cases, more

Listen now
Podcast

9to5Toys Daily: March 25, 2021 – Save on AirPods Pro, iPad Air, and MagSafe chargers

Listen now
Podcast

9to5Toys Daily: March 12, 2021 – Save on Apple Watch SE, official iPhone 11 cases, more

Listen now
Podcast

9to5Toys Daily: March 8, 2021 – Save on Apple Watch Series 5, iPad Pro, more

Listen now
Podcast

9to5Toys Daily: March 22, 2021 – Anker MagSafe charger, iPhone 11 Pro Battery Case, more

Listen now
Podcast

9to5Toys Daily: March 11, 2021 – Save on MagSafe Duo, M1 MacBook Air, more

Listen now
Podcast

9to5Toys Daily: March 24, 2021 – Save on Apple Watch, iPhone 11 Pro, more

Listen now
Podcast

9to5Toys Daily: March 3, 2021 – Save on Pixel 3/XL, Anker accessories, more

Listen now