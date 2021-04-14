FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Apple Watch Series 6 styles go on sale at Amazon with up to $164 off

-
AmazonAppleWalmart
From $369 $164 off

Amazon is currently taking up to $164 off a selection of Apple Watch Series 6 models starting at $369. Free shipping is available to all. Walmart is also matching many of the discounts. Throughout the sale today you’ll find everything from entry-level models with sport bands to higher-end stainless steel offerings, cellular models, and more. You can shop the entire collection of discounts here while locking in the some of the best prices of the year.

Alongside all of the usual fitness tracking features, Apple Watch Series 6 brings plenty of new noteworthy functionality to your wrist headlined by the addition of a new blood/oxygen sensor. That’s on top of an even brighter always-on display than Series 5, as well as its new U1 chip and support for faster charging. Plus, you’ll also benefit from cellular connectivity on select models for leaving your iPhone behind during long runs and the like. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

Whether the discounted style you’re looking to pick up isn’t paired with the perfect band or you just want some extra ways to accessorize, spending some of the savings on an extra Apple Watch band is an easy recommendation. Our roundup is packed with everything from some more affordable options to our favorite leather bands and more to elevate the look of your new wearable.

Then be sure to give our Apple guide a look for even more of the week’s best deals. All of the latest M1 Macs are currently seeing notable discounts, with up to $140 in savings on the new Mac mini being joined by both the MacBook Pro and Air at $100 off.

Apple Watch Series 6 features:

  • GPS model lets you take calls and reply to texts from your wrist
  • Measure your blood oxygen with an all-new sensor and app
  • Check your heart rhythm with the ECG app
  • The Always-On Retina display is 2.5x brighter outdoors when your wrist is down
  • S6 SiP up to 20% faster than Series 5

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Apple

Here you'll find all of the best Apple deals across every product category, including Macs, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.

Walmart

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Save up to $249 on Apple’s unlocked iPhone 11 Pro...
GOOLOO’s massive 4000A portable jump starter also...
Amazon’s #1 best-selling ThermoPro instant-read t...
Illuminate your garage with a 4-pack of Sylvania’...
Stream from 500,000+ options with the Fire TV Stick Lit...
Brighten your yard this spring with a new low on an 800...
INKBIRD’s highly-rated 1000W Wi-Fi Sous Vide drop...
Amazon best-selling TONOR USB Microphone bundle falls t...
Show More Comments

Related

Today only

Woot has cert. refurb Google Pixel 3/XL handsets on sale from $100, today only

From $100 Learn More
2021 lows

Save up to $249 on Apple’s unlocked iPhone 11 Pro/Max, matching 2021 lows

$249 off Learn More
44% off

GOOLOO’s massive 4000A portable jump starter also packs 15W USB-C, more at $94.50 (44% off)

$94.50 Learn More
23% off

Amazon’s #1 best-selling ThermoPro instant-read thermometer falls to under $10 (Save 23%)

Under $10 Learn More
Save now

APC’s 675VA 7-outlet UPS keeps your network powered when the lights go out at $54

$54 Learn More
New low

Illuminate your garage with a 4-pack of Sylvania’s 1,500-lumen LED bulbs at $16.50

$16.50 Learn More
Review

Review: Monolith M-TWE earbuds bring personalized audio with SoundID [Video]

Learn More
$110 off

Add Office Home and Student to your PC or Mac with this bundle at just $75 (Save $110)

$75 Learn More